Cincinnati Bearcats Football Hiring New Director of Player Personnel Ahead of Transfer Portal Frenzy

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has a new director of player personnel in the fold. ESPN's Pete Thamel reports the team is hiring Western Kentucky director of recruiting Nick Lamattina to fill the role.

The 25-year-old takes over for Jack Griffith, who did a solid job identifying talent in Cincinnati's steady rise record-wise over the past three seasons. UC head coach Scott Satterfield noted to the media on Monday that the program would move fast to replace the DPP and assistant general manager positions (Carter Wilson held the latter). They've got one half covered.

Lamattina got promoted to WKU's director of recruiting role in the spring of 2024.

He previously served as the team's assistant director of player personnel.

The new DPP worked with UC GM Zach Grant for a brief period before he came over to Cincinnati in Satterfield's first season. He's since helped foster a culture change in the program and been part of adding UC's top transfer performers over the last two years. They now get to work together for the first time in tied roles after Grant just missed him on his way to Ohio State in 2022.

Cincinnati has done a nice job in the transfer portal over the last two years and has the top position to worry about this time around, with QB Brendan Sorsby on his way out of the program.

"Yeah, I mean, happy for those guys. They did a great job for us for the three years they were here, talented young people," Satterfield said about Carter Wilson and Jack Griffith. "They deserve a move up, great opportunity for them, and so wish them nothing but the best. But we're already in the process of getting some guys in here. We all know it's go time right now and over the next three weeks. And so we'll have some guys in place here very soon to be able to help us navigate this transfer portal."

Cincinnati has a few more practices over the next week before a holiday break and travel to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2.

