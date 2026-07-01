Cincinnati's Lone Wide Receiver in 2027 Class Decommits

The Bearcats dropped one commitment in the Class of 2027 on Wednesday night. Three-star 2027 Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Michigan) wide receiver Chad Willis is flipping from Cincinnati to the University of North Carolina.

According to 247Sports, Willis is ranked 758th nationally and 91st among wide receivers. He was one of 18 commitments for UC, and that group is now clipped down to 17 players.

Willis was the Bearcats' only wide receiver in the class, but that's not a position they've heavily recruited out of high school in the Satterfield era. Most of the receiving production has come from the transfer portal over the past few seasons.

Cincinnati will likely replace him with another receiver or two sometime this summer. It's a huge summer for Satterfield, and his roster entering a fourth season at the helm.

"Yeah, they've been here now. I think this is the fourth week that they've been back," Satterfield said to ESPN 1530's Mo Egger last month. "So there's a lot of work that's been put in. When they first get back, it's kind of a gradual build-up throughout those weeks, and this week is kind of the first, I think, hard week. I would say they're in the weight room, they're on the field, they're running, they're doing individual drills, and just trying to enhance themselves as individuals, depending on what position they play.

"The wide receivers, quarterbacks, running backs, and tight ends are all throwing and catching, so I think more and more each year they allow us to do more and more with the guys, and so we try to take advantage of that, but it's very busy, and it's all good here in our new facility. It's been awesome this summer."

The Bearcats class is likely to fall into the mid to lower 50s nationally on 247Sports. It sat at No.53 overall entering the day before Willis took his talents to the ACC.

The 6-foot-3 talent holds a whopping 31 offers from around the country.

Check out his flip social media post below:

Chad Willis on IG | Chad Willis on IG

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