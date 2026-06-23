Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Showing Interest in High-Level Frontcourt Talents

The recruiting ranks continue to get new names and nuggets to dive into as we head toward the end of June 2026. We start this Recruiting Roundup with a three-star basketball visitor in 2027 Brentwood (Tennessee) power forward Davis Cochran.

He just visited earlier this month and is ranked 152nd nationally on 247Sports, while being 24th among power forwards.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound bruiser holds 24 offers from schools like Kansas State, Notre Dame, and Boston College. He has taken one other official visit to High Point this past November.

Check out his highlights below:

Solid weekend in KC. Went 2-2 and finished the weekend averaging 11 points and 8 boards. Total EYBL averages: 11.4 points 8.7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/MWRjgsJAXs — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) May 25, 2026

Thank you to the staff at @GoBearcatsMBB for hosting me and my family on a great official visit! @Coach_MRobinson @CoachCalhoun_UC pic.twitter.com/wet1iLeB3j — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) June 16, 2026

We stay on the hardwood with a high-level 2028 offer for four-star Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (Georgia) center Peter Julius.

According to 247Sports, Julius is the 44th-ranked player nationally and the eighth-best center.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound star has six offers from schools like Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M.

Check out his highlights below:

OFFER ALERT: Maryland basketball has offered Mt. Bethel Christian Academy (GA) ‘28 four-star center Peter Julius 🐢 pic.twitter.com/bigqPdy4wW https://t.co/bpbfD3xmYu — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) June 17, 2026

The high-level center interest continued with an offer for five-star 2028 center Xavier Young out of Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff (Texas).

According to 247Sports, Young is ranked 12th nationally and fifth among centers. He's also the top-ranked player in the state of Missoutexas during this cycle.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound talent holds a whopping 32 offers from schools like Baylor, Arizona State, Florida State, and Alabama.

Check out his highlights below:

5-star Xavier Young has been putting in work at UAA Session 1 in Kansas City this weekend @XavierYoung28



The No. 13 overall prospect in the SC Next for the class of 2028 finishes with force in the paint. pic.twitter.com/hd1iD9BNcl — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) April 19, 2026

We close the basketball interest with an offer for four-star 2027 center Tyran Frazier out of The Principia School (Missouri).

According to 247Sports, Frazier is ranked 31st nationally and sixth among centers. He is the second-best player in Missouri on 247Sports.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound talent holds seven offers from schools like Texas A&M, Wichita State, Missouri, and Louisiana.

Check out his highlights below:

Blessed to receive an offer from Cincinnati!❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/PyYl4VFrYA — Tyran frazier (@Tyran_frazier) June 20, 2026

Next is an unranked football offer for 2029 quarterback Lord Malik Heru out of Indian River, Virginia.

There are not yet very deep rankings for the Class of 2029, but Heru already holds 22 offers from schools like Auburn and Nebraska at 6-foot, 195 pounds.

Check out his highlights here.

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