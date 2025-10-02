Four-Star 2026 Forward Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are on the board in the Class of 2026!
Wes Miller and his staff secured a basketball commitment from four-star Long Island Lutheran (Florida) small forward Kayden Allen. He announced the decision on Thursday afternoon.
According to 247Sports, Allen is the 56th-best player in the class of 2026 and the 23rd-ranked small forward among all 2026 talents. He cut his list down again this week after doing so to a top-seven list in late July.
Cincinnati has been in on Allen since the ground floor of his recruitment window. Miller and his staff offered the talented 2026 forward back in 2022 during the early days of the coach's tenure. That long-term pursuit has clearly paid off in this situation.
He just transferred to a new high school after attending Grayson High School and Montverde Academy.
The 6-foot-6 small forward posted 8.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game in the 2024-25 season at one of the best high school programs in the country. Allen profiles as a solid building block for Wes Miller as the first commitment for UC in this class.
Things move fast in college sports, as Cincinnati has just three players committed to UC in high school during Miller's tenure still on the roster (Tyler McKinley, Shon Abaev, Keyshuan Tillery).
