Four-Star 2026 Forward Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball

UConn star Liam McNeeley showed out to support 5⭐️ Kayden Allen and his alma mater, @MVABasketball, at the HoopHall Classic.



Allen is one of HS basketball's must see hoopers, and holds offers from just about every high-major program.



Silky smooth game at 6'6" and a true 3-level… pic.twitter.com/5Rw01NfDUy