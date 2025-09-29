Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Locks In Pair of High-Powered Exhibition Battles
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats basketball team is rolling out next month for a pair of road exhibition games before the start of the 2025-26 regular season. Wes Miller's squad is taking on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 17 before they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the CareSource Invitational at 8 p.m. Oct. 24 in Fayetteville.
Cincinnati only has one true road game on the non-conference schedule this season, so it's a good way to get some more exposure in hostile environments.
Miller is excited to get his new team into some real action. Michigan and Arkansas are both expected to be top 15 teams in the country to open the season.
"I've enjoyed them. I've really, genuinely enjoyed the time on the court with this group," Miller said recently about his new team. "Like anything else, you've got to find your why, and one of the things that's my why is how much I enjoy just walking out onto the court and doing what I love to do every day. And today, this group has been as fun to work with as any group I've coached. And again, we've got a long way to go and a lot to go through, but I have enjoyed this group a lot; that'd be something that stuck out to me so far."
