The Bearcats are battling Xavier more than once in basketball this year. Four-star 2027 guard Joshua Tyson, formerly out of Lakota West (Ohio) and now at La Lumiere School, is deciding between Xavier and Cincinnati on Sept. 25.

According to Rivals' Joe Tipton, it's down to the area teams.

"Josh Tyson is down to two schools, Cincinnati and Xavier, and will announce his college decision this Friday, Sept. 25, his agency, BAM Sports, told Rivals. The 6-2 point guard and West Chester, Ohio, native is a top-60 overall recruit in the 2027 class," Tipton posted on X.

Tyson and Kam Mercer in the same class would be a massive way to start the recruiting side for Jerrod Calhoun and general manager Corey Evans.

According to 247Sports, Tyson is ranked 54th nationally and 12th among point guards. He holds 17 offers from schools like Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Signing two local players helps in a few ways and shows the staff's focus on winning with the best players right around them.

"This year, we went and spent $2.4 million on a roster, and we won a regular-season title. We won a conference tournament title. We won a first-round NCAA game, and we took Arizona to the final four or five minutes. Not here to say we don't need money by any means. We need a lot of it, and that's for sure, but I think what it shows you is our ability to evaluate the right people," Calhoun noted during his opening press conference at Cincinnati. "You have to have the right people. The University of Cincinnati deserves a winner in men's basketball. This city deserves to be rocking and rolling again. People need to fear us in the state of Ohio; it's the best basketball job in the state of Ohio, I think it truly is."

Cincinnati has the MJ Collins situation taking a big step on Tuesday as well. Read more about that here. Watch highlights of Tyson below:

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