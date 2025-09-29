Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Welcoming in Four-Star Visitor
CINCINNATI — We rip off another Recruiting Roundup this week as the football season rolls on and basketball season barrels closer. We start with an unofficial visit for four-star 2026 forward Jason Gardner Jr. out of Fishers (Indiana). He told Sam Kyser he is coming to town on Nov. 1.
According to 247Sports, Gardner is the 28th-best player nationally and the No. 3-ranked combo guard. He holds 13 offers from schools like Iowa and Indiana.
He is also visiting Notre Dame, Purdue, Kentucky, and Ohio State.
Next is an offer on the football side for unranked 2026 athlete Joshua Smith out of Columbus Africentric Early College (Ohio). He is already committed to Bowling Green as of July 6.
He is not ranked on major service and holds nine offers from mainly MAC schools. Check out the 6-5, 190-pound talent's highlights here.
Cincinnati football also offered three-star 2027 offensive lineman Justyn Perez out of Woodford County (Kentucky).
According to 247Sports, Perez is the 595th-best player nationally and the 34th-ranked interior offensive lineman.
The 6-1, 300-pound talent holds nine offers from schools like Kentucky and Arkansas. Check out his highlights here.
We close the Roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 offensive tackle Timi Aliu out of Locust Grove (Georgia).
He is not ranked on a major service at 6-4, 295 pounds. Aliu holds eight offers from schools like Auburn and Illinois. Check out his highlights here.
