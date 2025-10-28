Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Four-Star Kentucky Talent
CINCINNATI — We are past the midway point of the 2025 college football season, with Cincinnati one of the positive surprises at 7-1. It's time for another look at the recruiting ranks as UC sends out more and more offers in recent days.
Things start with an offer for three-star 2027 defensive tackle Christian Waring out of Dorman (South Carolina).
According to 247Sports, Waring is the 2,033rd-ranked player nationally and the 206th-best defensive tackle.
He holds nine offers from schools like Liberty and Boston College at 6-3, 250 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
We roll to an unranked offer for 2027 Thompson (Alabama) safety Damonte Tabb.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds eight offers from schools like Baylor and Maryland. Check out the 6-3, 195-pound talent's highlights here.
We roll to an offer for four-star 2027 Beechwood (Kentucky) wide receiver Tyler Fryman.
According to 247Sports, Fryman is the 142nd-best player nationally and the 21st-ranked wide receiver.
The 5-11, 179-pound talent holds six offers from schools like Kentucky and Louisville. Check out his highlights here.
Cincinnati also offered unranked 2027 Lee's Summit West (Missouri) athlete Chris Harris Jr.
He is not ranked and has one other offer at 6-foot, 175 pounds from Delaware State. Check out his highlights here.
We close with an offer for three-star 2027 wide receiver Branden Sharpe out of Brownsburg (Indiana).
According to 247Sports, Sharpe is the 563rd-best player nationally and the 71st-ranked wide receiver.
He holds 13 offers from schools like Indiana and Iowa State at 5-11, 160 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk