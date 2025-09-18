Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Offers Pair of Committed Three-Star Talents
CINCINNATI — It's time for another Recruiting Roundup as we move through the heart of September. We start with a Cincinnati football offer for three-star 2026 running back Cooper Crosby out of Gulfport (Mississippi).
According to 247Sports, Crosby is the 1,405th-ranked player nationally and the 90th-best running back. He is currently committed to Louisiana at 6-foot, 190 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
We move to an offer for unranked 2026 wide receiver Jamarion McKinney out of Dutchtown (Georgia).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds three other offers from Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), and UAB. Check out his highlights here at 6-1, 180 pounds.
Next is an offer for 2026 three-star cornerback Davin Hill out of Mansfield Timberview (Texas).
According to 247Sports, Hill is ranked 1,405th nationally and 121st among cornerbacks. He committed to UTSA in June.
Check out his highlights here at 5-10, 170 pounds.
The Roundup closes with an unranked offer for 2027 offensive tackle Davis Seaman out of Bishop Watterson (Ohio).
He is not ranked on major service and holds 12 offers from schools like Bowling Green and Iowa State. Check out his highlights here at 6-5, 270 pounds.
