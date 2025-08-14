Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Sends Out Multiple Offers Ahead of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The offers keep flowing as we open up another Recruiting Roundup during Summer 2025. We start with an offer for the 2028 wing, Micah Gunter out of Greensboro Day School.
There are no major 2028 rankings just yet, but Gunter figures to be one of the class's top players. He also holds an offer from Coastal Carolina at 6-3 entering his sophomore season.
Next is an offer for unranked 2027 defensive end Jack Carlson out of Brighton (Michigan).
The incoming junior holds five offers from schools like Iowa State and Liberty at 6-7, 249 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
Rolling to another football offer for unranked 2027 running back Keyon Thomas out of Warren Central (Indiana).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds 11 offers from schools like Indiana and Kentucky, standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa out of Richland (Pennsylvania).
He is not ranked on a major service and holds two other offers from Duke and Virginia Tech. Check out his highlights here.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk