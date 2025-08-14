All Bearcats

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Football Sends Out Multiple Offers Ahead of 2025 Season

Keeping an eye on the recruiting trail as football season approaches.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Chance Williams (7) runs downfield during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Chance Williams (7) runs downfield during the Cincinnati Bearcats football spring practice at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The offers keep flowing as we open up another Recruiting Roundup during Summer 2025. We start with an offer for the 2028 wing, Micah Gunter out of Greensboro Day School.

There are no major 2028 rankings just yet, but Gunter figures to be one of the class's top players. He also holds an offer from Coastal Carolina at 6-3 entering his sophomore season.

Next is an offer for unranked 2027 defensive end Jack Carlson out of Brighton (Michigan). 

The incoming junior holds five offers from schools like Iowa State and Liberty at 6-7, 249 pounds. Check out his highlights here.

Rolling to another football offer for unranked 2027 running back Keyon Thomas out of Warren Central (Indiana).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 11 offers from schools like Indiana and Kentucky, standing at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds. Check out his highlights here.

We close the roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 wide receiver Arnold Mugerwa out of Richland (Pennsylvania).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds two other offers from Duke and Virginia Tech. Check out his highlights here.

feed

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Recruiting