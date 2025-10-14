Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Loses Three-Star Commitment To SEC School
CINCINNATI — The football season is halfway over, leading us into another Recruiting Roundup this week. We start with a lost commitment for UC football from three-star 2026 cornerback Brody Jones.
He is flipping to Missouri.
The Fayetteville (Arkansas) star chose Cincinnati in June over offers from Memphis and North Texas. He is ranked 73rd among safeties nationally and the 11th-best player in Arkansas. Jones was the team's 11th commitment and a top-five rated talent in the class on 247 Sports.
Check out highlights from the 6-3 talent here.
We move on to a 2026 offer for three-star Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Missouri) defensive tackle Jocques Felix.
According to 247Sports, Felix is ranked 1,003rd nationally and 115th among defensive linemen.
He holds 10 other offers and is showing interest in App State and Iowa State. Check out the 6-3, 275-pound talent's highlights here.
Rolling to a committed talent, Cincinnati offered three-star 2026 tight end Damarcus Broughton out of Mary G. Montgomery (Alabama).
He is committed to South Florida as of this writing. According to 247Sports, Broughton is the 1,593rd-ranked player nationally and the 237th-best wide receiver.
The 6-5, 220-pound talent holds 16 offers. Check out his highlights here.
We move on to an unranked 2027 offer for Central HS W Campus (Alabama) wide receiver Tra'Von Hall.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds 14 offers from schools like Liberty and Memphis at 6-feet, 180 pounds. Check out his highlights here.
Another unranked offer went out to 2027 Louisville (Ohio) offensive tackle Aden Norris.
He is not ranked on a major service at 6-8, 315 pounds, and holds nine offers from schools like Boston College and Miami (OH).
Check out his highlights here.
The unranked offers continue for 2027 Owen J. Roberts (Pennsylvania) athlete Mekhi Graham.
He is not ranked on a major service and holds six offers from schools like Pittsburgh and Syracuse at 6 feet, 190 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
We close the roundup with a three-star offer for 2027 Chaparral (California) wide receiver Eli Woodard.
According to 247Sports, Woodard is ranked 553rd nationally and 67th among wide receivers. He holds seven offers from schools like BYU and Arizona State at 6-feet, 180 pounds.
Check out his highlights here.
