Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star 2027 QB Target Sets Official Visit Date

CINCINNATI — It's time for our latest recruiting check-in on the Recruiting Roundup. We start with an official visit scheduled by 2027 four-star quarterback Dane Weber on April 2.

The Chaparral (California) QB just placed Cincinnati in his top eight schools last month.

According to 247Sports, Weber is the 378th-best player nationally and the 27th-best quarterback.

He held 10 other offers from schools like Kansas and Nevada at 6-2, 210 pounds when Cincinnati offered him last June, but he now has 25 offers.

Weber would be the highest-rated QB to commit to Scott Satterfield since he took over as UC's head coach.

Check out Weber's highlights here.

Another visit is booked from unranked 2027 tight end Parker Keenan out of Kirkwood (Tennessee). He is visiting on Jun 19.

The 6-5, 221-pound talent holds 13 offers from schools like Florida State and Memphis, so a ranking could drop his way by the end of the 2027 cycle.

Check out his highlights here.

An unranked offer went out to 2027 wide receiver Jayden Elder from Spanish River (Florida).

He is not ranked on a major service and holds 17 offers from schools like Tulane and Pittsburgh.

Check out his highlights here.

Another unranked offer went out to 2027 linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis out of Springfield (Ohio).

He is not ranked on major services and holds 18 offers from schools like Boston College and Illinois.

Check out his highlights here.

We move to an offer for unranked 2027 linebacker Olrick Johnson III out of Harrison (Georgia).

The unranked talent holds 17 offers from schools like Iowa State and App State.

Check out his highlights here.

UC offered unranked 2027 defensive tackle Dennis Glenn Jr. as well.

The Boiling Springs product has 13 offers from schools like Duke and Kentucky.

Check out his highlights here.

We close the Recruiting Roundup with a 2027 offer for unranked Republic (Missouri) linebacker Keiran Govan.

He is not ranked on a major service and holds eight offers from schools like Kansas State and Missouri.

Keiran Govan (2027) 6’2, 195- DB/WR Highlights:

57 Total Tackles- 47 solo, 3 TFL’S

4 Interceptions, 2 Pick 6’s

2 Pass deflections

1 Forced Fumble

1 Punt Block

10 Receptions- 220 yards

4 Receiving Touchdowns

