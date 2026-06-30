Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Nails Down Official Visit With Local Four-Star 2027 Talent

The Bearcats basketball program had a few more recruiting nuggets pop up this week as we open up a fresh Recruiting Roundup. We start with four-star 2027 Laota West (Ohio) guard Josh Tyson setting an official visit date with UC.

On3's Joe Tipton reported his visits with UC, Xavier, Ohio State, and Virginia Tech this week.

"Joshua Tyson has scheduled official visits to Xavier, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Cincinnati," Tipton posted on X this week. "The 6-2 point guard says he's also working on a trip to Michigan State."

According to 247Sports, Tyson is ranked 65th nationally and 11th among combo guards in the Class of 2027. He holds 13 offers, and Cincinnati is seemingly right near the top of his list as the biggest school in Tyson's backyard.

He is also part of the U18 USA Basketball Training Camp roster this summer.

“This is a special moment for Lakota West, for Cincinnati basketball and for everyone who believes in the power of hard work and togetherness,” Lakota West boys basketball coach Kelven Moss told WCPO in May. “The journey is just getting started, and we couldn’t be more excited and proud to stand behind Josh.

“This is more than just an individual accomplishment, but it’s a reflection of sacrifice, discipline and belief in something bigger than yourself. The opportunity to represent your country is one of the highest honors in sports, and it speaks volumes about Josh and the teammate and competitor he has become.”

Fellow local four-star talent Kam Mercer is surely in his ear all summer, trying to get Tyson to join him in the class.

Check out some of Tyson's top highlights below:

Phenom United 2027 Josh Tyson scores 21pts as Lakota West beats Middletown, he continues to prove that’s he’s a top 5 Player in the State. Sky is the limit for this Rising Phenomz#WeArePhenomUnited#727MarketingFirm#727ManagementFirm

“Coach” Howard pic.twitter.com/Yj5amf8qwB — Coach George Howard (@glhoward109) December 9, 2024

The 2027 focus continued for UC hoops with an offer for four-star The Master's Academy (Massachusetts) guard Antonio Pemberton.

According to 247Sports, Pemberton is ranked 43rd nationally and 12th among point guards at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds.

The talent holds 17 offers from schools like Auburn, Utah, and Florida State.

Check out his highlights below:

Brewster’s 4⭐️ PG Antonio Pemberton was on GO to lead the Bobcats to the strong win 🫣💪 @NikeEYB



FINAL: Brewster 69 (NH) - The St. James (VA) 59 pic.twitter.com/Z1fnhxYGW3 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) February 16, 2026

Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from The University Of Cincinnati!!! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/GNt3oZUf0M — Antonio Pemberton (@AJPemberton_19) June 24, 2026

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