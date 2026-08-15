Bearcats Football Leaders Recap Opening Scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Bearcats football program wrapped up its first scrimmage of 2026 fall camp on Saturday, and it was pretty big for the defense.

Cincinnati's unit had one nice interception by Kenny Worthy against JC French IV and could've had a couple more that bounced off defenders' hands. Worthy is the cemented top UC cornerback after another pick in his great camp.

All in all, the defense won the day big time and is showing some great signs of aggressiveness after rushing three down linemen in static looks for much of the past few seasons.

French struggled a bit amidst a strong camp overall for the Bearcats' top passer.

"I thought the two practices before today, I thought, man, he was outstanding," Head coach Scott Satterfield said about French. "Today wasn't as good as those two practices. I didn't think, but he made some good plays today. Had the one pick there. I think again we rotated some receivers out here with some different guys. I mean, that's a little bit tough on him, certainly got room to get better. There's no question about it. But I mean, probably a solid performance. Not as good as he was the last two days."

All in all, it was strong work for the Bearcats as they sit exactly three weeks away from opening the season against Boston College.

A team they should beat at home. The Eagles are ranked 78th in ESPN's Football Power Index, while the Bearcats are 46th.

"Early on, I thought it was good energy," Satterfield said about the session overall. "Then I thought it lulled toward the end of it, I thought. Now it was warm here today, and we've been inside all week. So this is a long practice for us. I mean, close to two and a half hours. So that had something to do with the lull there toward the end."

Cincinnati's defense is going to be much more aggressive this coming season, which should be music to Bearcats fans' ears as they enter Year 4 of the Satterfield era.

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