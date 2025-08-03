All Bearcats

Three-Star 2026 Defensive End Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats Football

A 19th commitment in the class.

Russ Heltman

Oct 14, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the Cincinnati and Big XII logo on an end zone pylon before a game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the Cincinnati and Big XII logo on an end zone pylon before a game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI —  Cincinnati Bearcats Football got a commitment locked in with another player in the Class of 2026 this week. Three-star 2026 edge rusher Keegan Horn out of Hueytown (Alabama) is committing to Cincinnati. 

According to 247Sports, Horn is the 1,617th-best player nationally and the 120th-best edge rusher.

The 6-3, 225-pound talent represents Cincinnati's 19th commitment in the Class of 2026, and he is the fourth defensive lineman. Horn joins a class that slots him as one of the top-10 commits by rating in Cincinnati's group.

Horn is entering his senior season at Hueytown after visiting Cincinnati officially on June 6, around the time the new Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center opened in the heart of campus.

Horn should help boost Cincinnati's overall class rating to around the top-60 nationally on 247Sports as the volume of recruits gets ready to become Bearcats. Horn is the 64th-best player in Alabama and has some nice strength numbers coming to UC. He can bench press 295 pounds to go with a 4.68 40-yard dash and a 360-pound squat in the weight room.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

