Clemson Baseball Blown Out By North Carolina in ACC Championship Game
The North Carolina Tar Heels destroyed the Clemson Tigers in the ACC baseball tournament championship game on Sunday in Durham, N.C.
The Tar Heels (42-12) won the game, 14-4. The Tar Heels won their first conference tournament title since 2022. UNC also claimed the ACC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The 64-team field will be announced on Monday.
The Tigers (44-16) were seeking their first ACC tournament title since 2023. Clemson didn’t need a victory to get into the NCAA field. They’re all but assured of entry as an at-large bid. D1Baseball.com saw the Tigers as a No. 1 seed and hosting a regional going into Sunday’s action.
Clemson will find out on Sunday if they will host a regional. The Tigers have hosted each of the last two tournaments.
The Tar Heels bullied the Tigers in the fifth inning, having already built a 4-0 lead. UNC scored eight runs in the frame to build a 12-0 lead and put the game away.
The Tigers’ only significant offense came from Cam Cannarella, who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help the Tigers avoid a shutout. The Tigers scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings.
Clemson started B.J. Bailey on the mound, but he only lasted 1.1 innings. He gave up one hit, three runs, two of which were earned. Clemson used a half-dozen pitchers, who allowed 12 hits, 14 runs (11 earned) and walked four.
Collin Priest was the only Tigers hitter with two hits.
Jackson Van De Brake had the big bat for the Tar Heels, as he went 2-for-5 with five RBI, including a home run. Ryan Lynch started and took the victory for the Tar Heels. He pitched four innings and allowed two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.
2025 ACC Baseball Championship Results
Tuesday’s Results
Game 1 – No. 16 California 12, No. 9 Miami 2 (8 innings)
Game 2 – No. 12 Virginia Tech 7, No. 13 Stanford 4
Game 3 – No. 15 Pitt 13, No. 10 Louisville 11
Game 4 – No. 14 Boston College 5, No. 11 Notre Dame 4 (10 innings)
Wednesday’s Results
Game 5 – No. 16 California 14, No. 8 Wake Forest 12
Game 6 – No. 5 Clemson 6, No. 12 Virginia Tech 1
Game 7 – No. 7 Duke 4, No. 15 Pitt 3
Game 8 – No. 14 Boston College 12, No. 6 Virginia 8
Thursday’s Results
Game 9 – No. 1 Georgia Tech 10, No. 16 California 3
Game 10 – No. 5 Clemson 7, No. 4 NC State 6
Friday’s Results
Game 11 – No. 2 Florida State 14, No. 7 Duke 7
Game 12 – No. 3 North Carolina 7, No. 14 Boston College 2
Saturday’s Results
Game 13 – No. 5 Clemson 9, No. 1 Georgia Tech 4
Game 14 – No. 3 North Carolina 7, No. 2 Florida State 5
Sunday’s Result
Game 15 – No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 5 Clemson 4