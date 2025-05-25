All Clemson

Clemson Baseball Blown Out By North Carolina in ACC Championship Game

The Clemson Tigers fell way short of claiming the ACC baseball tournament championship on Sunday.

Matt Postins

Clemson outfieler Cam Cannarella (10) bats against Wake Forest University graduate Matt Bedford (29) during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025.
Clemson outfieler Cam Cannarella (10) bats against Wake Forest University graduate Matt Bedford (29) during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, March 21, 2025. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels destroyed the Clemson Tigers in the ACC baseball tournament championship game on Sunday in Durham, N.C.

The Tar Heels (42-12) won the game, 14-4. The Tar Heels won their first conference tournament title since 2022. UNC also claimed the ACC’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The 64-team field will be announced on Monday.

The Tigers (44-16) were seeking their first ACC tournament title since 2023. Clemson didn’t need a victory to get into the NCAA field. They’re all but assured of entry as an at-large bid. D1Baseball.com saw the Tigers as a No. 1 seed and hosting a regional going into Sunday’s action.

Clemson will find out on Sunday if they will host a regional. The Tigers have hosted each of the last two tournaments.

The Tar Heels bullied the Tigers in the fifth inning, having already built a 4-0 lead. UNC scored eight runs in the frame to build a 12-0 lead and put the game away.

The Tigers’ only significant offense came from Cam Cannarella, who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to help the Tigers avoid a shutout. The Tigers scored a run each in the eighth and ninth innings.

Clemson started B.J. Bailey on the mound, but he only lasted 1.1 innings. He gave up one hit, three runs, two of which were earned. Clemson used a half-dozen pitchers, who allowed 12 hits, 14 runs (11 earned) and walked four.

Collin Priest was the only Tigers hitter with two hits.

Jackson Van De Brake had the big bat for the Tar Heels, as he went 2-for-5 with five RBI, including a home run. Ryan Lynch started and took the victory for the Tar Heels. He pitched four innings and allowed two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

2025 ACC Baseball Championship Results

Tuesday’s Results

Game 1 – No. 16 California 12, No. 9 Miami 2 (8 innings)

Game 2 – No. 12 Virginia Tech 7, No. 13 Stanford 4

Game 3 – No. 15 Pitt 13, No. 10 Louisville 11

Game 4 – No. 14 Boston College 5, No. 11 Notre Dame 4 (10 innings)

Wednesday’s Results

Game 5 – No. 16 California 14, No. 8 Wake Forest 12

Game 6 – No. 5 Clemson 6, No. 12 Virginia Tech 1

Game 7 – No. 7 Duke 4, No. 15 Pitt 3

Game 8 – No. 14 Boston College 12, No. 6 Virginia 8

Thursday’s Results

Game 9 – No. 1 Georgia Tech 10, No. 16 California 3

Game 10 – No. 5 Clemson 7, No. 4 NC State 6

Friday’s Results

Game 11 – No. 2 Florida State 14, No. 7 Duke 7

Game 12 – No. 3 North Carolina 7, No. 14 Boston College 2

Saturday’s Results

Game 13 – No. 5 Clemson 9, No. 1 Georgia Tech 4

Game 14 – No. 3 North Carolina 7, No. 2 Florida State 5

Sunday’s Result

Game 15 – No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 5 Clemson 4

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

Home/Baseball