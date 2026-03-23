Clemson Baseball Lands Commitment from Switch-Hitting Junior College Prospect

While Clemson Baseball has had a rough past two weeks, accumulating a 3-6 record across their past nine contests and losing top 2027 prospect Chubb Jones to Alabama, they're still making ground in other areas of the recruiting trail.

On Sunday afternoon, standout junior college prospect Colin Guerra announced his decision to commit to the Clemson Tigers after spending the past two years at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida.

All in! Thank you to my coaches at Chipola and at Clemson and those who have helped me along the way. Above all praise God. #GoTigers #committed #AG2G @Chipola_BSB @ClemsonBaseball pic.twitter.com/zwG1EvMvQe — Colin Guerra (@ColinGuerra_10) March 22, 2026

Guerra was a part of the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 272 overall player, the No. 59 shortstop and the No. 2 player in the state of Kansas, according to Perfect Game.

Guerra hit the ground running in his true freshman campaign with the Indians in 2025, quickly establishing himself as one of the team's best players.

Appearing in a team-high 52 games, the switch-hitter logged 52 hits, 35 RBIs, 32 walks and 12 doubles while batting .311. The one blemish on an otherwise impressive debut was his defense, as he finished with a .941 fielding percentage and committed 11 errors, the third-most on the team.

This past summer, the lanky infielder continued to work on his craft in the Appalachian League — part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline — suiting up for the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Guerra held his own against some of the nation's top prospects, appearing in 33 games and posting a .293 batting average with a .922 OPS. He also tightened up his defense, committing just three errors across three infield positions: shortstop, third base and second base.

Those improvements have carried over into Guerra's current season, the best of his career and the best the Indians have looked in recent memory, as they sat at 26-3 through the first four weeks, ranking No. 2 in the country.

Note: They've gone 2-2 since those rankings were released — Week 5 rankings haven't been announced yet.

Across 33 games this season, the sophomore has smacked a team-high 42 hits, 32 RBIs and six home runs while recording an efficient .386 batting average and a 1.048 OPS.

The timing of Guerra's commitment is noteworthy, too, as Clemson's infield has been one of the team's weaker links this season, and the Tigers have gone ice cold during their recent 3-6 skid. A switch-hitting, versatile infielder who's demonstrated the ability to clean up his defense could address two of Clemson's most pressing needs in one addition.