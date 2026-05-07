MLB Standings Show Desperate Teams Are Suddenly Right Back In the Hunt

Both the Red Sox and Phillies got off on the wrong foot this season and plummeted to the bottom of their divisions. Both front offices decided that it was not too early for a major move and decided a manager change was necessary. Boston passed the keys from Alex Cora to Chad Tracy while in Philadelphia Don Mattingly assumed the reins after Rob Thomson was dismissed. In each instance the ship appears to have been righted—at least for now—and choppy waters have turned more placid.

Sonny Gray and a flawless bullpen worked together to give the Red Sox a shutout victory over the Tigers in Detroit on Wednesday night to complete a four-game sweep. Tracy has piloted the team to seven wins over his first 10 tries and in the process created a vibe shift. In Philadelphia the Phillies scored four runs in the eighth inning to author a comeback triumph over the Athletics, running Mattingly's record since the switch to 8-1.

Suddenly the clouds don't look as dark over these franchises with deep pockets and high expectations. Boston is now just 1 1/2 games behind Seattle for the final wild card spot in the American League while the Phillies trail a trio of NL Central teams (Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati) by three games for the final spot in the Senior Circuit.

That happened pretty quickly. Perhaps quicker than even the most optimistic parties in each city predicted when they enacted the nuclear option.

Meanwhile, the Yankees and Rays are doing their best to make the AL East a two-team race and the Braves are doing something they haven't since 1892 to build up even more of a cushion in the NL East. The Guardians and Athletics wake up in first place in their respective divisions with a .500 record and the hope that it won't take much better than that to clinch come late-September. The Cubs, now winners of 18 of 21, got another walk-off victory and have a pretty solid path to the second bye, along with whomever emerges out of the NL West between the Dodgers and Padres.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Rays 3, Blue Jays 0

Angels 8, White Sox 2

Orioles 7, Marlins 4

Guardians 3, Royals 1

Brewers 6, Cardinals 2

Mariners 3, Braves 1

Nationals 15, Twins 2

Mets 10, Rockies 5

Dodgers 12, Astros 2

Red Sox 4, Tigers 0

Rangers 6, Yankees 1

Pirates 1, Diamondbacks 0

Padres 5, Giants 1

Phillies 6, Athletics 3

Cubs 7, Reds 6

Current MLB standings

AL East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 25-12 -- Rays 24-12 0.5 Orioles 17-20 8.0 Blue Jays 16-21 9.0 Red Sox 16-21 9.0

AL Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 19-19 -- Tigers 18-20 1.0 White Sox 17-20 1.5 Royals 17-20 1.5 Twins 16-21 2.5

AL West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 18-18 -- Mariners 18-20 1.0 Rangers 17-19 1.0 Angels 15-23 4.0 Astros 15-23 4.0

NL East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 26-12 -- Phillies 17-20 8.5 Nationals 17-20 8.5 Marlins 16-21 9.5 Mets 14-22 11.0

NL Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 25-12 -- Cardinals 21-15 3.5 Brewers 19-16 5.0 Pirates 20-17 5.0 Reds 20-17 5.0

NL West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 23-14 -- Padres 22-14 0.5 Diamondbacks 17-18 5.0 Giants 14-23 9.0 Rockies 14-23 9.0

Today's MLB games

All times ET

Rangers vs. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Twins vs. Nationals, 1:05 p.m.

Guardians vs. Royals, 2:10 p.m.

Reds vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Mets vs. Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, 3:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Orioles vs. Marlins, 6:40 p.m.

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Padres, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated