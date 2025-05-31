Clemson Baseball Overcomes USC Upstate for Early NCAA Regional Momentum
The Clemson Tigers won their NCAA Tournament regional opener, 7-3, over USC Upstate on Friday, but needed two strong innings to do it.
The victory means the Tigers will play West Virginia in the winner's bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Center fielder Cam Cannarella had the big offensive game for Clemson. He had a home run, a double, and four RBI. His two-run home run in the eighth inning helped break a 3-3 tie late in the game and prevented Upstate from upstaging Clemson.
In the third inning the Tigers were able to score three runs to overcome an early 2-0 lead by the Spartans.
Drew Titsworth pitched the first four innings for the Tigers and he allowed two runs. He gave up six hits and a walk while he struck out two.
Left-handed pitcher Jacob McGovern took over in the fifth inning. He threw a total of 46 pitches in 3.1 innings. No runs were scored and he struck out six against one walk. Senior Lucas Mahlstedt went ahead and closed out the game. He allowed one run in 30 pitchers and claimed the win, based on the Tigers' offensive explosion in the eighth.
USC Upstate had opportunities. The Spartans went 0-for-3 when the bases were loaded and went 0-for-2 when there were runners on third with less than two outs. The Upstate pitching staff gave up 10 hits and seven runs, struck out 11 and walked three.
USC Upstate won the Big South Conference Tournament with a 14-2 victory over Charleston Southern to punch its ticket to the NCAA regionals for the first time. The Spartans face Kentucky in an elimination game on Saturday at noon.
The Tigers and the Mountaineers did not face off during the regular season. But they have played each other 13 times all-time. The Tigers have the upper-hand with an 11-2 record over the Mountaineers. Their only two losses were in West Virginia.
Clemson Regional Schedule
(all times eastern)
Friday’s Results
Game 1: West Virginia 4, Kentucky 3
Game 2: Clemson 7, USC Upstate 3
Saturday’s Games
Game 3: Kentucky vs USC Upstate – 12:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 4: West Virginia vs Clemson – 6:00 p.m., ESPN+
Sunday’s Games
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser – 12:00 p.m., TV TBA
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner – 6:00 p.m., TV TBA
Monday’s Game (if necessary)
Game 7: if necessary – TBA