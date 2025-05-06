All Clemson

Clemson Baseball Plummets in Newest Rankings After Disastrous Weekend

The Clemson Tigers have put themselves in a very tough spot after a bad weekend on the road.

Clemson infielder Luke Gaffney (16) bats against University of Louisville during the bottom of the fifth inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadum in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 18, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers' baseball team entered last weekend's pivotal three-game matchup against the then-No. 5-ranked Florida State Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the country.

Clemson desperately needed to come out of that series with a win if they wanted to keep pace with the rest of the teams at the top of the ACC, but this unfortunately did not happen.

The Tigers dropped two out of three games to their rivals, including an embarrassing 20-9 beatdown on Sunday afternoon.

Including their sweep at the hands of the No. 16-ranked NC State Wolfpack two weekends ago, Clemson is now 1-5 in their last six games and have been outscored 41-28 in that span.

Simply put, this has been the absolute worst stretch the team has been through over the past two seasons, and it's also greatly impacted how the rankings makers at D1Baseball view them, as well.

Just two weeks ago, D1Baseball had the Tigers ranked as the second-best team in the country. Even after the sweep to NC State, they still put them at third.

All of that confidence has now evaporated, though, as the most recent D1Baseball Top25 had Clemson ranked as the No. 9 team in the nation.

This is the lowest the team has been ranked in over two months, and it also comes at the worst possible time.

Clemson still has an outside shot of winning the ACC regular season crown, but they've now given themselves very little margin for error.

Things aren't getting any easier either, as they now have to face the No. 13 Coastal Carolina, a team that has already handed them one defeat this season.

The Tigers aren't in any real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament, but their recent rough patch has made their potential path to a national championship much more challenging.

Head coach Erik Bakich will now have to turn his attention towards getting his guys back on track in the final two weeks of the regular season.

If he's unable to do so, then this may end up being a very disappointing end one of the program's best years in recent memory.

JACOB MOSS

Georgia native and avid Atlanta sports fan who has lived in the Charlotte area for the past eight years. Got started writing about sports for my middle school paper and haven’t stopped since. Graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and proud 49er. Passionate sports writer who has covered everything from high school soccer to the NFL for several prominent outlets including the Charlotte Observer, ESPN, and the Carolina Panthers. Also covered the South Carolina Gamecocks football program as the lead beat writer for Last Word on College Football, and was a contributing writer for several other notable online publications such as Yardbarker. Lives and breathes sports and will watch whatever is on or in season. Favorite teams include the Braves, Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Bulldogs. Massive Jordan Speith and Rory McIlroy fan on the PGA Tour

