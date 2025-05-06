Clemson Baseball Plummets in Newest Rankings After Disastrous Weekend
The Clemson Tigers' baseball team entered last weekend's pivotal three-game matchup against the then-No. 5-ranked Florida State Seminoles as the No. 3 team in the country.
Clemson desperately needed to come out of that series with a win if they wanted to keep pace with the rest of the teams at the top of the ACC, but this unfortunately did not happen.
The Tigers dropped two out of three games to their rivals, including an embarrassing 20-9 beatdown on Sunday afternoon.
Including their sweep at the hands of the No. 16-ranked NC State Wolfpack two weekends ago, Clemson is now 1-5 in their last six games and have been outscored 41-28 in that span.
Simply put, this has been the absolute worst stretch the team has been through over the past two seasons, and it's also greatly impacted how the rankings makers at D1Baseball view them, as well.
Just two weeks ago, D1Baseball had the Tigers ranked as the second-best team in the country. Even after the sweep to NC State, they still put them at third.
All of that confidence has now evaporated, though, as the most recent D1Baseball Top25 had Clemson ranked as the No. 9 team in the nation.
This is the lowest the team has been ranked in over two months, and it also comes at the worst possible time.
Clemson still has an outside shot of winning the ACC regular season crown, but they've now given themselves very little margin for error.
Things aren't getting any easier either, as they now have to face the No. 13 Coastal Carolina, a team that has already handed them one defeat this season.
The Tigers aren't in any real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament, but their recent rough patch has made their potential path to a national championship much more challenging.
Head coach Erik Bakich will now have to turn his attention towards getting his guys back on track in the final two weeks of the regular season.
If he's unable to do so, then this may end up being a very disappointing end one of the program's best years in recent memory.