Clemson Baseball Drops Mid-Week Game for First Time This Season
The Clemson Tigers baseball team lost its first mid-week game of the season on Tuesday night, falling Coastal Carolina, 8-2.
The matchup was between two ranked teams, as the Tigers (23-4) rose to No. 3 on the season after last weekend’s series win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Chanticleers (18-7) were ranked No. 21.
The Tigers hosted the game, the first of a two-game split series. The second game will be in Conway, S.C., on May 6.
Before Tuesday’s loss, the Tigers had won seven mid-week games this season. Those victories, at one point, fueled a 17-game winning streak.
Coastal Carolina powered up at the plate, as Sebastian Alexander and Blagen Pado each hit three-run home runs in the third inning, giving the Chanticleers a 6-0 lead they would never give up. Pado had four RBI by game’s end.
Clemson’s mid-week pitching crew was beat up, specifically starter Noah Samol and his immediate relief, Chayce Kieck.
Samol pitched 2.2 innings and while he only allowed two hits, he gave up five earned runs and two walks. He also struck out three. Kieck only pitched 1.1 innings, but he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.
Four other Tigers pitcher the remaining five innings and only allowed one hit and one run.
Luke Jones drew the start for Coastal Carolina and set the tone with four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks, while striking out two hitters.
As a staff, the Chanticleers only gave up five hits and no Clemson hitter had more than one hit. Andrew Ciufo led off the bottom of the fifth inning with his third homer of the year. In the eighth, Luke Gaffney’s sacrifice fly brought home the other run.
The Chanticleers managed to minimize Cam Cannarella’s ability to impact the game as the Tigers center fielder went 1-for-1 with two walks.
Clemson has one more mid-week game on Wednesday as the Tigers will host Presbyterian at 6 p.m. The Tigers and the Blue Hose met earlier this season on March 5, also at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, with Clemson winning, 11-2.
Then, Clemson will head to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in a three-game series as ACC action continues starting on Friday. Game times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. This will Clemson’s first road test in conference action.