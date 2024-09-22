Clemson Baseball Star Claims High Spot in Latest MLB Draft Rankings
The Clemson Tigers are happy to have Cam Cannarella back in the outfield next season. But Major League teams are chomping at the bit to get him to start his pro career.
Next year’s MLB Draft may make it a real easy decision for the draft-eligible junior.
MLB.com is looking ahead to next year’s draft and ranked its Top 20 college prospects, listing him at No. 2. Earlier this season, D1Baseball ranked its Top 100 for the 2025 Draft and had him at No. 10.
The only player ahead of Cannarella was Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette.
He was one of Clemson’s most productive players last season, as he batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games and battled an injury for much of the season. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an All-American.
It was all the more impressive when he revealed after the season that he played most of the year with a torn labrum he suffered in Clemson’s opening series against Presbyterian. He had surgery in July and is expected to be fully recovered for next season.
In his two-year collegiate career, Cannarella is batting .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games. As a junior next season, he will be draft-eligible.
MLB.com called him “one of the best hitters and center fielders” in the draft, and teams that faced him last year would be hard-pressed to argue against it.
The site went one step further in its scouting report.
“A top-of-the-order catalyst, he has a quick left-handed swing and plus speed but will need to add strength and learn to lift more balls to get to average power.”
Before the surgery he and freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Knaak were both invited to the USA Collegiate National Team training camp.
He returns to a team that should be one of the best in the country next season, and one bolstered by 10 freshmen that were listed in the Top 500 of Perfect Game’s recent “fresh arrivals” rankings and a class that was ranked No. 12 overall by Perfect Game. The Tigers also took in key transfers to fill out the roster.
Clemson went 44-16 last season, won the ACC’s Atlantic Division title and claimed the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. They also reached the Super Regionals for the first time since 2010.