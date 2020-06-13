When the NCAA canceled the college baseball season back in March, the decision impacted the lives of players and coaches far beyond the field of play. Need an example, look no further than Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee.

Lee has never been one that cares much for being confined indoors. He has tried to make some concessions during the pandemic.

"Got a lot of time on my hands," Lee told AllClemson in an exclusive interview. "Trying to figure out to watch on Netflix. But that doesn't work well for me, I'm not a big TV guy."

However, he does like to work out, and in order to keep up his daily routine during the shutdown, Lee had to get creative. In more ways than one.

"I am not the kind of guy that likes to be indoors," Lee said. "So during this time period, I did a lot of workouts. I built my own weight room out of two by fours. Went to Lowe's one day and built a quarantine gym. I got a barbell and some weights, so I work out on my back deck a good bit.

"I got a mountain bike Ben Paulsen, my director of player development, we mountain bike ride a pretty good bit. Just staying busy."

Lee has also taken advantage of the time off by getting in some quality time with his wife and their four daughters.

"Lot of meals at home," Lee said. "I love to cook. So I enjoy cooking for the family."

It hasn't been all fun and games though. When Lee hasn't been meeting with the team, he has been looking for ways to develop his skills as a coach.

"Lot of zoom calls, talking to the guys a good bit," Lee said. "We've been communicating to the guys through Zoom calls pretty much once a week. Lot of professional development. Reading up on a lot of new coaching ideas and stuff of that nature. Talking to people out there. Doing different podcasts. Things of that nature."

Lee has been making sure he has used the extra time off constructively but misses being on the field with his guys, as well as all of the other aspects that come along with being a head coach.

"I'm ready to get back to normal," Lee said. "Get back on the road and recruit, and get back on the field with our guys. So hopefully we can move in that direction sooner than later."