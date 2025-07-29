Clemson OF Cam Cannarella Signs Contract with Marlins
Just a few weeks after the 2025 MLB Draft, former Clemson Tigers outfielder Cam Cannarella has agreed to terms on a contract with the Miami Marlins, signing for $2,277,425, MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis reported on Monday.
During his junior season at Clemson, Cannarella led the team in batting average (.353), hits and slugging percentage (.530).
The Hartsville, South Carolina native made a significant impact since his true freshman year, when he led the team with a .388 batting average while stealing 24 bases. That season, he was named a third-team All-American by the NCBWA and was also an All-ACC selection.
Cannarella’s versatility was spotlighted by Baseball America, who named him as the No.4 overall prospect, No.2 fastest runner and No.1 pure hitter in the country heading into this season.
In a scouting report on MLB.com, he was praised for his all-around versatility.
“Cannarella possesses some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Draft, making line-drive contact to all fields from the left side of the plate.He has some bat speed but lacks physicality, so there's some question if he'll have more than modest pull power and max out at 12-15 homers per season,” the report read. “He's a no-doubt center fielder who covers plenty of ground with his quickness and efficient routes. After using his plus speed to steal 24 bases as a freshman, Cannarella went just 6-for-12 swiping bags the last two years while avoiding putting stress on his shoulder by sliding”
Cannarella was the only player from last year's Tigers squad to be drafted, but Clemson commits like shortstop Dax Kilby (New York Yankees) and outfielder Ryan Wideman (San Diego Padres) were also selected.