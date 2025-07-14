Clemson RP Lucas Mahlstedt Drafted by Los Angeles Angels
Clemson Tigers relief pitcher and closer Lucas Mahlstedt was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.
Taken with the 199th pick, Mahlstedt was the first first-team All-American as a relief pitcher for the Tigers since Pat Krall in 2016. Coming off the best season of his collegiate career, the senior recorded a 3.00 ERA with 15 saves, tied for the most saves in a single season in Clemson’s history.
The sidearm pitcher spent two seasons at Wofford before joining the Tigers in 2024, being tied for sixth in program history in saves (22) while recording 100 strikeouts over 101.1 innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Perfect Game held Mahlstedt as the No. 255-ranked prospect in the draft class, being a helpful addition to a team’s bullpen with an interesting submarine pitch angle. The Ormond Beach, Florida, native was not high in recruitment rankings coming out of high school, working his way into an MLB Draft pick.
Being more of a setup reliever in 2024, the righty took a larger role as the team’s closer this past season. He finished third in the country in saves and finished with a 4-1 record, helping the Tigers keep momentum that led to large comebacks.
The reliever is also known for his work in the classroom, being named the ACC Baseball Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year, given to the top junior or senior student-athlete, earlier this month. Mahlstedt is the third Tiger to win the award for Clemson baseball in the award’s 18-year history.
Mahlstedt is the second Tiger picked in the MLB Draft so far, joining Cam Cannarella, who was selected with the No. 43 pick by the Miami Marlins on Sunday night.