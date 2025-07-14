Clemson OF Cam Cannarella Drafted by Miami Marlins
With the 43rd pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, Clemson Tigers outfielder/catcher Cam Cannarella has been selected by the Miami Marlins.
Last season, Cannarella was the Tigers’ top offensive player, leading the team in batting average (.353), hits and slugging percentage (.530).
His best season with the Tigers came during his true freshman year, when he led the team with a .388 batting average while stealing 24 bases.
According to Baseball America, Cannarella came into the 2025 season as the No.4 overall prospect, No.2 fastest runner and No.1 pure hitter in the country.
In a scouting report on MLB.com, Irish was praised for his improved plate discipline.
“Cannarella possesses some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Draft, making line-drive contact to all fields from the left side of the plate. He has some bat speed but lacks physicality, so there's some question if he'll have more than modest pull power and max out at 12-15 homers per season,” the report read. “He's a no-doubt center fielder who covers plenty of ground with his quickness and efficient routes. After using his plus speed to steal 24 bases as a freshman, Cannarella went just 6-for-12 swiping bags the last two years while avoiding putting stress on his shoulder by sliding.”
As a recruit, Perfect Game rated Cannarella as the fourth-best shortstop and the 12th-best overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.
Just a few selections ahead of Cannarella, incoming shortstop commit Dax Kilby was selected by the New York Yankees with the No.39 pick.