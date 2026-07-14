Clemson Star Pitcher Signs with Chicago White Sox Following 2026 MLB Draft

While there were multiple Clemson Tigers selected across the two-day 2026 MLB Draft in Philadelphia, one notable player wasn’t drafted within the 20-round period.

That is fifth-year pitcher Michael Sharman, who went undrafted and ended up signing with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent following the conclusion of the draft, as first reported by White Sox scout Kevin Burrell.

Unlike multiple other Tigers drafted, Sharman won't have the option of choosing whether he wants to stay at Clemson or go to the show, as his final year of eligibility was used in 2026.

Congratulations to Clemson University LHP Michael Sharman. Excited to sign this young man as a Non Drafted Free Agent. A high character person, competitor and family. Welcome to the Chicago White Sox organization, Michael. pic.twitter.com/5xBAHMDyiQ — Kevin Burrell (@KevinBurrellMLB) July 13, 2026

The 6-foot-1 left-handed pitcher is coming off a career year with the Tigers, where he made 15 starts, accumulating a 6-2 record, 3.39 ERA and a 1.091 WHIP to go with 77 strikeouts across 77 innings pitched.

Sharman finished fifth in Tiger history in strikeout-to-walk ratio, boasting a 7.00 (fourth-best nationally), and seventh in walks per nine innings pitched, holding a 1.29, which was good for the eighth-best nationally,

Additionally, he rounded out the 2026 season as a National Pitcher of the Year semifinalist en route to also earning the Stowe Award, which is an annual honor presented by Clemson to the team’s most valuable pitcher.

His most memorable game of the season came during the Palmetto Series against South Carolina in late February. Sharman helped tie the series up in game two by throwing a 78-pitch “Maddux,” which refers to a complete game thrown in under 100 pitches, named after Atlanta Braves legend Greg Maddux.

In fact, Sharman’s 78 pitches are the exact pitch count Maddux himself threw on July 22, 1997, which still sits as the lowest pitch count for a Maddux to date — at least at the professional level.

Sharman finished the day allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out four; he also threw only 11 balls throughout the game, notching an 86% strike rate. Following the elite performance, he earned National Player of the Week from Golden Spikes and D1 Baseball, as well as ACC Pitcher of the Week.

Before Clemson, Sharman spent 2025 primarily as a reliever for the Tennessee Volunteers. He boasted a 3-1 record, a 3.18 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine innings, along with 25 strikeouts total across 17 mound appearances (three starts) and 22.2 innings pitched.

Other Tigers drafted this past weekend include: 2026 commit Blake Bryant (31st overall), starting pitcher Aidan Knaak (163rd overall), key reliever Justin LeGuernic (180th overall), catcher Jacob Jarrell (232nd overall), key reliever Ariston Veasey (337th overall) and starter/reliever Drew Titsworth (339th overall).