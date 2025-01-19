Clemson Tigers Baseball Boss Says Star Outfielder Has 'Superpower'
Clemson Tigers baseball coach Erik Bakich appears to be running out of superlatives when it comes to talking about his star center fielder, Cam Cannarella.
Cannarella will be on practically every preseason MLB draft prospect and All-America list entering this campaign, and for good reason. He’s among the best all-around players in the game.
Bakich said to D1Baseball.com recently that his star has a “superpower.”
“He's got a superpower inside of him that I don't know if you can can quantify it,” Bakich said.
He said that superpower was on display in Game 2 of the Tigers’ NCAA super regional series last year.
In that game, Cannarella slammed a three-run home run to tie the game in the ninth inning. Then, in the 10th inning he made perhaps the best catch of the entire college season, robbing Florida of what would have been a game-winning hit.
“That game two of the super regional had no business going as long as it did and Cam was the reason,” he said. “He hit the three-run homer to tie it, he makes the game-saving catch in center field that would have ended the game because Florida was the home team in that particular game. He’s running off the field saying, ‘I told you I didn’t want to go home.’”
Bakich called him the team’s “little superhero.”
Cannarella is a player that invites pressure and want the ball in those big moments.
It was never clearer than that afternoon in Gainesville.
“He just has that clutch gene that everybody's wanting to quantify and how do you put a number on it?” Bakich said. “You just know some guys have it or they don't, and he's got it. He gets big clutch hits in big moments. Every coach wants big-time players to step up in big-time games and he's kind of the epitome of that.”
This may be his last season at Clemson. He’s a draft eligible junior that Perfect Game recently ranked as the No. 5 junior in the country. He’s seen by most MLB draft sites as a first-round pick if he decides to pass up his senior year.
In his two-year collegiate career, Cannarella has batted .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games. During his first season he was named All-ACC Freshman of the Year.
He played last season with a torn labrum, he batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an All-American and All-ACC player.