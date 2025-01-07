Clemson Tigers Baseball Superstar Ranked Among Top Prospects for MLB Draft
If the Clemson Tigers want to fulfill all of their goals for this season, outfielder Cam Cannarella will have to be a significant part of it.
But, after the season, Cannarella is likely to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft. Just where he’ll be selected is a matter of debate.
But, according to MLB.com, the outfielder is ranked the No. 15 overall prospect in the pool of potential draft selection. In fact, he’s the four-highest ranked outfielder.
MLB.com gives him an overall scouting grade of 55, on a 20-80 scale, with a high of 60 for his running and his fielding, with a low of 45 for power.
Their scouting report is high on Cannarella’s bat-to-ball skills from the left side of the plate, saying that it’s “almost impossible to get a fastball or slider by him.”
He’s considered a “no-doubt center fielder who covers plenty of field with his quickness and his efficient routes,” per MLB.com’s scouting report.
The Tigers star is hoping he’ll be the highest Clemson position player ever drafted. That honor currently belongs to Billy Spiers and Tyler Colvin, who were drafted No. 13 overall in 1987 and 2006, respectively.
He was a highly productive part of the Tigers’ offense last year. He batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an All-American and All-ACC player.
In his two-year collegiate career, Cannarella has batted .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games. During his first year he was named All-ACC Freshman of the Year.
He had offseason surgery for a torn labrum and revealed that he played the season with the injury after suffering it on the campaign’s opening weekend.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are getting plenty of national attention going into the season, the results of going 44-16 with a 20-10 record in the ACC and reaching the super regionals.
Baseball America has the Tigers ranked No. 4 and Perfect Game has them at No. 8.
The Tigers haven’t been to the Men’s College World Series since 2010, and coach Erik Bakich is hoping to change that.
Clemson will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to open the regular season on Feb. 14 to play in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown against Oklahoma State, Arizona and Ole Miss.