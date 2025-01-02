Clemson Tigers Defeat Stanford Cardinal, Stay Undefeated in ACC
The Clemson Tigers were able to start off the new year on a positive note with a comfortable win against the Stanford Cardinal.
After a lengthy break with the holidays, the Tigers were back in action and looking to start 2025 with a win. Clemson was able to do just that, as they came away with the 85-71 win at home.
This was one of the better offensive performances of late for the Tigers, and it helped result in a comfortable victory. Clemson was very efficient against the Cardinal, shooting over 40 percent from the field and 3-point range.
Winning the 3-point line has been key for the Tigers all season, and it was a massive advantage in this game. Clemson held Stanford to under 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc, while they went 8-for-19 from deep.
What may have been most impressive in this game was that they did it with their star senior Ian Schieffelin having arguably his worst game of the season. The talented forward totaled just four points and four rebounds in 25 minutes of action.
However, his front-court partner Viktor Lakhin helped pick up the slack. The center totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the win.
With their star having an off night, the Tigers saw a couple of players step up against the Cardinal. Chase Hunter was the leading scorer for Clemson, totaling 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field. In addition to Hunter having a strong game offensively, Chauncey Wiggins had one of his best games of the season, totaling 17 points while knocking down four three-pointers.
It was good to see a fairly balanced attack from the Tigers despite their star struggling. Hunter has been playing well of late, and is emerging as the go-to option on offense or when they need a bucket.
With the win, Clemson remains undefeated in the ACC early on. Being 3-0 at this point of the season is certainly encouraging. The Tigers will certainly have their eyes on the Duke Blue Devils and Cooper Flagg in the standings, but they might be the second-best team in the conference.
The Tigers will have a few days off before they face the Cal Golden Bears at home on Saturday. This will be a long trip to South Carolina for the Golden Bears, and Clemson will be looking to stay undefeated in 2025 and the ACC this year.