Clemson Tigers Baseball Claims Massive Mid-Week Victory over Top-Ranked Team
The Clemson Tigers played a mid-week game that felt more like the opener of an NCAA super regional than a non-conference game.
The No. 2 Tigers, who hold that position in every college baseball poll, hosted No. 5 Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.
Not every mid-week game is created equal. This was the rare mid-week game with national ramification.
Clemson (36-7) defeated Georgia (33-10), 3-0.
This is a match-up college baseball fans could see in a super-regional or, perhaps, the men's College World Series this June in Omaha, Neb. Both the Tigers and the Bulldogs look like prime contenders to make a run at a national championship.
So, Tuesday’s game had the potential to be an appetizer rather than just a one-off meeting.
Because it was a mid-week game, neither team used its top starters. But the Tigers came out on top because of pitching, as five Clemson pitchers combined to help the Tigers shut out Georgia for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs entered the game averaged 9.1 runs per game.
Talan Bell drew the start gave up two of Georgia’s three hits. Jacob McGovern (3-0) gave up the other run and ended up with the victory, pitching 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Lucas Mahlstedt pitched the final inning to claim his 15th save of the season, which tied Clemson’s single season record set by Nick Glaser in 2000.
The Tigers managed seven hits against Georgia, with starter Charlie Goldstein (0-2) taking the loss.
Clemson scored a run in each of the first two innings. Collin Priest ripped a two-out double in the first inning and Dominic Listi slammed a run-scoring triple in the second inning.
The Tigers’ other run came in the seventh inning as Cam Cannarella lined a two-out, run-scoring double. No Clemson hitter managed more than one hit.
The Tigers return to ACC action with a three-game series at NC State on Thursday, with games set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday. After the Wolfpack, Clemson will have three ACC series remaining, including a massive one against Florida State.
The Tigers and the Seminoles occupy the top two spots in the conference standings, with the Seminoles one game ahead.
Clemson has won each of its six ACC series so far, with one sweep and the other five won by 2-1 margins.