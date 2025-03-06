Clemson Tigers Baseball Coach Reaches Milestone in Presbyterian Victory
The Clemson Tigers won their 10th straight games on Wednesday, as they beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose, 11-2, on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
In addition to the victory, Tigers (12-1) coach Erik Bakich won his 100th game as Clemson’s head coach.
Clemson is Bakich’s third stop as a head coach, as he guided the Maryland Terrapins (2010-12) and the Michigan Wolverines (2013-22) before he returned to the Tigers in 2023. Bakich started his coaching career at Clemson, as he worked as a volunteer assistant coach in 2003. He was part of a staff that helped the Tigers reach the College World Series.
In his first two seasons with Clemson, he led the Tigers to 44 wins in each season, including a first-place finish in the Atlantic Division last season. He took the Tigers to an NCAA super regional appearance. He is now 100-36 with the Tigers and 498-350 for his career, putting him two wins away from another milestone — 500 wins.
As for the game the Tigers dropped six runs on the Blue Hose (7-7) in the fifth inning to run away with the showdown. Clemson also scored four runs in the seventh inning. Presbyterian actually had a 2-0 lead early in the game, as Ryan Ouzts belted a two-run homer.
Presbyterian will get another shot at Clemson on March 26, with that game also set for Kingsmore Stadium.
Jarren Purify had a big game for the Tigers, as he went 3-for-4 with four RBI, including a double, a triple and a sacrifice fly. His triple cleared the bases and scored three runs. Jack Crighton also had three hits and scored a run.
Dominic Listi batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a double and two runs scored. He also extended his hitting streak to 12 games.
The Tigers used seven different pitchers, with Brendon Bennett drawing the start and giving up one hit in two innings of work. His immediate relief, Chance Fitzgerald (1-0) pitched three earn his first career win. He gave up Presbyterian’s only two runs, along with two hits.
The staff only gave up seven hits to the Blue Hose, while they struck out five and walked two.
The Tigers host the Davidson Wildcats this weekend for a three-game series. The first game is on Friday at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s game set for 3 p.m. and Sunday’s finale set for 2 p.m.