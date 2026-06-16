Former Clemson Star Nate Savoie Headed to SEC Program

We're now around the halfway mark of the 30-day transfer portal window for College Baseball, and with that has come an increasing number of decisions on where players will be headed next, including one from a former Clemson Tiger.

On Monday night, catcher/outfielder Nate Savoie announced on social media that he'd be transferring to Texas A&M ahead of his junior year — which he's been trending toward for a few days now. The second-time transfer was ranked No. 1 among remaining players in the portal by On3.

The high ranking is well deserved, too, as Savoie is coming off a dominant sophomore campaign that saw him bat .329 with a 1.009 OPS while logging 52 runs, 52 RBIs, 27 walks, 16 home runs and 13 doubles across 57 game appearances.

TYJ! See you in College Station 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/bPLNXt9jtu — Nate Savoie (@Nate_Savoie) June 16, 2026

Savoie was one of the first Tigers to hop in the portal following a disastrous season that left most fans, players and coaches alike disappointed.

In 2025, head coach Erik Bakich and his team finished with a 45-18 overall record and hosted a Regional in the NCAA Tournament. While they had a frustrating end to the year, losing in their own home regional, they looked to carry momentum into 2026.

The program brought in a ton of new players from the transfer portal, including Savoie, while retaining some of the team's best players, like Jarren Purify and Jacob Jarrell. Clemson had one objective: Get back to Omaha. However, the season didn't pan out as most expected.

The Tigers opened the season on a high note, boasting a 15-1 record, but it was all downhill from there. The program finished the year 35-26 overall and an abysmal 10-20 in ACC play — tied with Duke for last place — and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in Bakich's four-year tenure. The 10-20 conference mark was also the worst in program history since the ACC expanded to a 30-game schedule in 2005.

Following season's end, eight Clemson players entered the transfer portal alongside Savoie, with multiple already finding new homes.

Before Clemson, Savoie flew under the radar coming out of the 2024 class, ranking as just the No. 500 player overall and the No. 71 catcher nationally, according to Perfect Game.

With Savoie not getting calls from the likes of top-tier programs, the Newport Beach, California, native decided to stay home for his first year by committing to Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles, California.

He quickly made a name for himself with the West Coast Conference (WCC) program, as Savoie was named the WCC Freshman of the Week after a debut that saw him finish 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBIs against Seattle University.

Savoie continued to dominate throughout the season, finishing his freshman campaign with a .300 batting average and a 1.058 OPS to go with 61 RBIs, 42 runs, 20 home runs, 14 doubles and 14 walks.

He earned 2025 First Team Freshman All-American honors, 2025 WCC All-Tournament Team honors, First Team All-Conference honors and WCC Freshman of the Year for his performance.