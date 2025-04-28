Savannah Bananas Make History at Clemson's Stadium Amid Sellout Crowd
The Clemson Tigers were at the center of a wild event over the weekend when they hosted a baseball game at Memorial Stadium.
The growing national sensation Savannah Bananas brought their unique twist on traditional baseball
-- affectionately known as "banana ball" -- to town on Saturday that created a gameday environment like the calendar was in the fall despite it being just weeks after the spring football game.
The Bananas sold out all 81,000-plus seats in what is normally a cathedral of college football, and turned it into a wacky sort of baseball stadium for the afternoon.
Videos and images from the stadium show the craziness the Bananas were able to create.
It's the largest crowd Savannah -- who regularly fills up Major League Baseball stadiums -- has ever played in front of, and it's the second football stadium they have filled up in just the last couple of months.
In March, the Bananas were able to sell out Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium, normally the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Though it was impressive for the team to fill up an NFL football stadium, a move to a massive college stadium was even bolder.
According to a story from the Greenville News, however, they had no problem selling tickets with the event being sold out within just hours of tickets being put up for sale.
Ironically, the owner of the team -- Jesse Cole -- is a former pitcher for the in-state Wofford Terriers. He had a decorated career in college before eventually founding Fan First Entertainment.
One of the best moments of the day came before the actual game started when Tigers football head coach Dabo Swinney acted as a true host and led the Bananas down the hill by charging onto the field in front of a roaring crowd.
With a Clemson purple polo that stuck out in a sea of yellow, Swinney hyped the crowd up and screamed like he was about to lead his football team out for a night game.
After such a successful afternoon along with ownership's close proximity with the state of South Carolina, it seems more likely than not that banana ball will eventually make its return to Death Valley.
Next time, those who want to attend will need to be quick when ordering a ticket.
The Bananas are one of the hottest shows in the country right now, and combining them with Clemson seems to have been a massive victory for all parties involved.