Savannah Bananas Make Huge Announcement Ahead of Clemson Exhibition
Last year the Savannah Bananas announced they would play a game at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, marking the first time the traveling baseball team would play at a college football stadium.
The game is set for April 26. At the time, the Bananas announced the capacity for the game would be 81,000.
Well, earlier this week, Jesse Cole, who runs the Bananas, announced that the game would be a sellout.
Cole made the announcement via social media. With the game being a sellout, the Bananas will set a new attendance record for their games, which is currently 45,000 and was set in Philadelphia last year.
“It's Official - Clemson's Death Valley is Sold Out! 81,000 fans from all over the country will be seeing Banana Ball at our first ever College Football Stadium. Let's Go!” he posted.
Last fall, the Bananas paid the Clemson baseball team a visit at the Tigers’ home stadium for an exhibition game.
After the announcement of the game, Jon Blau of the Post and Courier reported the game would have some unique configurations given its being held in a football stadium.
For instance, the left-field wall will only be 190 feet from home plate, while it will be 325 feet to right field and 363 feet to right center.
Because of the extremely short porch in left field, a 50-foot-tall net will be built to handle anything hit in that direction. That net will be 13 feet taller than Boston’s Green Monster.
The Bananas have become one of the most popular traveling sports teams in the nation. Once the home for a traditional minor-league affiliate, Cole took over the team nearly 10 years ago and turned it into baseball’s answer to the Harlem Globetrotters.
It has become so popular that last year the Bananas toured the country in which it played in Major League parks for the first time.
Savannah will make a trip to Busch Stadium in St. Louis on April 4-5, followed by two separate weekend stints at their home, Grayson Stadium, in Savannah, Ga. Then it’s on to Clemson.
“We are beyond excited to welcome the Bananas to the Valley,” said director of athletics Graham Neff. “The Bananas’ innovation in the sports and entertainment space is world-class, and we are delighted to open our doors to fans from all over as part of the World Tour.”