College Football Analyst's Bold Stance on Clemson Tigers' Preseason Ranking
It has been a busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers, with the program hoping for some significant success in 2025.
Overall, it was a solid season for the Tigers in 2024. They were able to win 10 games and an ACC Title, which secured them an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff.
Winning double-digit games and a conference title is certainly a great accomplishment, and the program will be looking to build off that.
One of the most important things that happened for Clemson this offseason was the decision by Cade Klubnik to come back for his senior season. The quarterback had an amazing junior season, totaling 36 passing touchdowns and just over 3,600 passing yards.
Getting their star quarterback to return has resulted in the program having lofty expectations for next year. Klubnik is going to enter the season as one of the best players in the country and a Heisman hopeful. Considering how well he performed in his junior year, he could be poised for something special in 2025.
Recently, top college football analyst Greg McElroy spoke about where the Tigers should be ranked to start the year. While they seemingly should be an easy choice for the Top 10, McElroy had them as the best team in the country.
“Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1,” McElroy said on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning with text via Clemson Insider. “Based on returning production, they should be No. 1. You know me, guys. We are not Clemson homers on this show by any stretch, but let’s call it – based on what we know. You have a team that made the playoff last year, that played quite well against Texas. Got off to a really bad start, but rounded into shape.”
This is certainly some high praise from McElroy for Clemson, but he makes some great points.
In terms of players returning, while Klubnik leads the way, they also have Antonio Williams coming back to a talented receiver corps, and four of their five starters on the offensive line returning as well.
While the running back position might be a bit of a question mark heading into the campaign, they have some talented young players who will be able to battle it out for snaps.
The offense is shaping up to be one of the most explosive in the country, with a lot to like about their potential.
On the defensive side of the ball, the addition of Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen can't be understated. There was a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball for the Tigers, but they didn’t live up to expectations, especially against the run.
If the defense can compliment the offense in 2025, Clemson can be one of the best teams in the country. While being ranked No.1 to start the season might be a stretch, they should certainly be a Top-10 school to start the season.