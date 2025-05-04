Watch: Clemson Tigers Superstar Makes Great Catch, Hits Little League Home Run
The clock is ticking on Clemson Tigers outfielder Cam Cannarella’s time with the baseball team.
He’s going to be a first-round pick in July’s MLB draft. He’s considered to be one of the best college players and prospects in the country. Scouts love his bat, his defense and his make-up.
And they love moments like the two he had against Florida State on Saturday.
The meeting between the two ACC powers was marked by great tension, the result of their natural rivalry but also their standing in the conference as seeding is now at stake in the ACC Tournament later this month.
So, Cannarella is on his game right now. He proved it twice on Saturday night.
First, it was his defense. It’s hard to believe that when he arrived at Clemson, he was an infielder. Coach Erik Bakich only put him in the outfield due to injuries. The young star took to it and, well, he makes catches like this highway robbery of a play against FSU’s Alex Lodise.
Later in the game, he showed his hustle and his awareness. He slammed a shot into the gap in left-center field, a sure double. The center fielder slipped a little bit in trying to field the ball, but he got it back into the infield.
But, as he did, Cannarella was already rounding second and heading for third base to try and turn it into a triple. Then, the throw got past the third baseman and headed toward the dugout and the Tigers star sprinted toward home for a good old-fashioned Little League home run.
Yes, that was Cannarella losing his balance about 15 feet from the plate and falling to the ground. But, because the throw was high and Florida State’s catcher had to jump to catch it, Cannarella had enough time to get his feet under him and slide in to score.
The junior from Hartsville, S.C., is considered one of the highest-ranked college prospects for the 2025 MLB draft and could be among the first players selected.
He could become the highest-drafted Tiger in program history. The honor is shared by Billy Spiers (1987) and Tyler Colvin (2006) at No. 13.
Earlier this season, MLB.com ranked him among the Top 11 college players in the country and the No. 15 overall prospect. His best tools, according to scouts, were his running and his fielding.
He had offseason surgery for a torn labrum after playing most of last season with the injury. It didn’t slow him down. He batted .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBI and 58 runs. He had a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games as he secured status as an all-American and all-ACC player.
In his first two seasons at Clemson, Cannarella batted .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBI, 130 runs, with a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games. During his first year he was named All-ACC Freshman of the Year.