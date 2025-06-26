Four Clemson Tigers Land in MLB’s Updated Draft Rankings
Clemson has a chance to field a loaded team next college baseball season, but that depends on whether they can hold on to several players who are currently drawing interest as MLB prospects.
In MLB.com’s recent 2025 draft prospect rankings, four Clemson Tigers were listed among the top 250 players.
Outfielder Cam Cannarella, No. 36
Among the players listed, Cannarella is the least likely to return to Clemson.
Heading into the season, he was named Baseball America’s No.1 pure hitter, the top defensive outfielder, and the second-fastest runner in college baseball. He backed that up with a standout campaign, earning Second-Team All-ACC honors after hitting .353 with a .530 slugging percentage.
If Cannarella were to return, he would have just one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
Shortstop Dax Kilby (H.S. recruit), No. 62
While Kilby hasn’t even suited up for the Tigers yet, he committed to Clemson back in 2023 and is viewed as one of the top high-school prospects in the country.
During his final high school season, he was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Player of the Year after finishing with a .495 batting average while driving in 43 runs.
Outfielder Ryan Wideman (transfer), No. 146
Wideman, a recent JUCO transfer, finished with a .398 batting average last season while hitting 10 home runs and driving in 68 RBIs.
Before transferring to Clemson, Wideman was a top JUCO player during his time at Georgia Highlands College, totaling a .423 batting average while hitting 20 home runs over two seasons.
Left-Handed Pitcher Nick Frusco (H.S. recruit), No. 249
Another incoming recruit, Frusco dominated at the high school level with a .452 batting average. He also made a strong impact on the mound, posting a 4–3 record with a 0.534 ERA, a .089 opponent batting average, and 81 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings