Watch: Former Clemson Star Logan Davidson Gets First Major League Hit
One day after he made his Major League debut, former Clemson Tigers standout Logan Davidson got his first Major League hit.
It happened on Sunday in Sacramento, where the Athletics — formerly of Oakland — are playing their home games until their new stadium is ready in Las Vegas.
In an odd twist, Davidson got the hit against the Philadelphia Phillies. They were the team that drafted Davidson originally, in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Providence High School. He turned down a contract and signed with the Tigers.
That allowed him to follow in his father’s footsteps. Mark Davidson played at Clemson in 1982. He played in the Majors and won a World Series ring in 1987 with the Minnesota Twins.
After three years with Clemson, he turned himself into a first-round pick by the Athletics in 2019.
Logan Davidson’s First Major League Hit
Davidson pinch-hit in his MLB debut on Saturday. He didn’t get his hit then. But, on Sunday, he started at first base and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.
It’s been a long time coming for the 27-year-old, who has been in the Athletics’ system his entire professional career. In 524 career minor-league games he slashed .259/.350/.404 with 52 home runs and 251 RBI. He has spent most of his time at Triple-A Las Vegas the past three seasons.
He played shortstop at Clemson, where as the No. 29 overall pick in 2019 he became the first Tigers shortstop to be selected in the first round since Khalil Greene was taken in 2002.
In his final season with the Tigers, he batted .291 with 55 runs, 18 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .574 slugging percentage, .412 on-base percentage, 45 walks, seven hit-by-pitches and 17 steals in 61 starts at shortstop. At his position he had a .969 fielding percentage and made just nine errors.
In the ACC he led with 186 assists. He was also tied for eighth in steals, tied for 10th in homers and tied for 10th in total bases (136). He led Clemson in doubles, multiple-RBI games (17) and walks.
In his sophomore season in 2018 he was a third-team all-America selection. He batted .292 with 60 runs, 18 doubles, 15 homers, 46 RBIs, a .544 slugging percentage, .408 on-base percentage, 43 walks, six hit-by-pitches and 10 steals in 63 games.
In 2017 he was selected a first-team all-American who batted .286 with 56 runs, nine doubles, 12 homers, 41 RBIs, a .388 on-base percentage, 42 walks, two hit-by-pitches and 10 steals in 63 games.