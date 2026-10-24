Brad Brownell Reveals Latest Update on Clemson Guard Dillon Hunter’s Eligibility

After Friday night’s 82-80 exhibition victory over Georgia, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell addressed 5th-year senior Dillon Hunter’s eligibility status as the season draws near.

When asked about the longtime Tigers’ status, Brownell was blunt.

“I was hopeful that he was going to find out some good news between now and [the start of the season], but we haven't yet,” he said.

“He’s still practicing [with us] every day. Dillon’s been great. His attitude’s tremendous. I’ve said it a million times – he’s a carefree, fun guy. He comes into practice every day excited. That’s not easy to do when you’re doing what he’s done. He’s taking classes, he’s doing work, he’s practicing, he’s lifting weights.”

But according to Brownell, Hunter’s attitude to improve daily and work hard hasn’t stopped, despite not hearing about his eligibility yet.

“It would be easy for, after a while, the enthusiasm to wear off, and it just hasn’t,” Brownell said.

Brownell clarified that Hunter is not eligible to play in exhibition games yet, but the program is continuing to wait on his potential eligibility for the regular season. Clemson opens up at home against Stetson on November 2 at Littlejohn Coliseum, but it remains to be seen if they will have Hunter’s services for that contest.

Brownell also emphasized how, whether he’s cleared to play or not, Hunter serves a valuable role on Clemson’s team.

“His voice in our locker room, his voice at practice, the way he talks to Ace [Buckner] and Harris [Reynolds], you can’t put a price tag on it,” he said. “One of the things I’m most proud of about our program is, I think we have older guys in our program that have continued to pass down experience.”

With Buckner set to take over a major backcourt role, and Reynolds beginning his true freshman season, that mentorship can only help. That said, Hunter’s impact for Clemson would be undeniable should he win his case.

The Atlanta native started all 35 games he played for the Tigers last season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists to help the program make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. If eligible this season, he would be a major help to a backcourt that is still developing around a more veteran frontcourt.

Clemson continues exhibition play with a home matchup against Presbyterian on October 28 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers begin the season officially with Stetson on Nov. 2.