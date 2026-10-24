Evaluating Each Newcomer’s Performance in Clemson’s Exhibition Win Over Georgia

Clemson men’s basketball tipped off its 2026-27 season with a thrilling 82-80 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Brownell made seven additions to the Tigers’ roster ahead of the campaign. Here’s an assessment of each newcomer’s performance in the first matchup against outside competition.

F Dylan Faulkner

The senior transfer big from Samford was the biggest bright spot from the night for Clemson.

The moment that fans will remember is the putback game-winner at the buzzer, but Faulkner showed all night why he could be one of the lynchpins of the Tigers’ offense this season.

Ballgame.



Dylan Faulkner wins it with a putback of his own miss.



Clemson rallies to beat Georgia 82-80 in exhibition action. pic.twitter.com/GFPRiDSSZn — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) October 24, 2026

Faulkner flashed potential as a versatile big who can distribute, shoot, and attack the basket himself. He finished with 21 points on the night (including the putback buzzer-beater), 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. He made 11 of his 13 free-throw attempts, making the Bulldogs pay for the times that they fouled him inside.

Dylan Faulkner’s off to a fantastic start. Up to 11 points and 4 rebounds for Clemson.



Fakes the DHO and attacks the basket aggressively here. pic.twitter.com/ysYXLIYOtk — Drew Cagle (@_dcagle) October 23, 2026

All three qualities are vital for a Clemson team who will be without returner Carter Welling at the five spot. Brownell had Faulkner operate out of the high post as an offensive hub. Him continuing in role is something to watch for as the campaign gets underway.

G Cole Certa

Certa got the start at the shooting guard position, alongside returner Ace Buckner. He was used mainly in a spot-up shooting role, similar to players like JJ Redick or Kyle Korver.

What a shot by Cole Certa to give the Tigers a 78-70 lead. Under 3 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/cPwheA9s1F — Angelo Feliberty (@felibertyangelo) October 24, 2026

Defensively, Brownell tasked him with guarding Georgia guard Blue Cain throughout the game. Against UGA’s primary offensive threat, Certa held his own and showed solid lateral quickness on the defensive end of the floor.

Clemson’s next opponent fielding similar talent to itself comes on November 13 against Georgetown. Certa could be used as a wing stopper against opposing stars, so it will be notable which Hoya Brownell has him guarding as the season begins.

G Harris Reynolds

The true freshman saw extensive action against Georgia with Ace Buckner in foul trouble all night long. Reynolds struggled shooting, starting 0-for-5 while taking exclusively three-pointers, but knocked down 5 of 8 free-throw attempts to finish with 5 points for the night.

He also contributed on the glass, snagging five rebounds which tied for the second-most on the team. There were times where he made freshman mistakes, such as an ill-advised lob pass that resulted in a turnover in the final minute. However, Brownell continued to trust him.

"He's gonna be a really good player here. He just needs experience, and this was a great learning experience for him."



Brad Brownell feels like freshman Harris Reynolds did some good things, and while it wasn't a perfect evening, there's a lot the Clemson freshman can take from… — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) October 24, 2026

As Clemson starts regular-season play in two weeks, tonight should serve as valuable experience for a player who should see plenty of opportunity as a rotation guard under Brownell.

F David Fuchs

Fuchs saw 14 minutes of action for the night, recording 6 points and 4 rebounds. He was used mainly as a second big body alongside Faulkner. The pair started together, but struggled to keep Georgia off the offensive glass. UGA grabbed 15 offensive rebounds on the night, leading to 15 second-chance points.

That’s an area that Fuchs, Faulkner, and Carter Welling (when he returns from injury) will be tasked with shoring up once games begin to count. Tonight was alarming, but shouldn’t be overreacted to.

F Liutauras Lelevicius

The TCU transfer posted a line of just 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 22 minutes of action. Used as a wing defender and connective piece, his role seems to be one that won’t entail many big-scoring nights, but will be impactful nonetheless.

Clemson Basketball wins their second game in Florence against Pro Camp (Italy) 69-58.



Liutauras Lelevicius was the leading scorer with 16 points and 5 rebounds.



Tigers will wrap up their trip on Tuesday against Orange Bassano in Como. pic.twitter.com/QqZLOPJ4FL — Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) August 1, 2026

G Amare James/C Will Stevens

Both James and Stevens did not see action in the game on Friday night. The true freshman duo will look to make their Clemson debuts next time out when the Tigers host Presbyterian for an October 28 exhibition at Littlejohn Coliseum.