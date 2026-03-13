Why Clemson’s ACC Tournament Run Perfectly Represents This Season

After the buzzer sounded, Brad Brownell punched his fist through the air. The struggles were over. His Clemson Tigers had reached the semifinals of the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2007-08.

That predated Brownell’s tenure in Tigertown, so it would be hard to fault him for that kind of celebration. He hasn’t been able to bask in the accomplishment before.

Even more than a singular milestone, this run has encapsulated what Brownell’s tenure continues to be: a beacon of consistency and success, no matter the season or circumstances.

Before Brownell spoke in his season-opening press conference at Littlejohn Coliseum, there was an uneasiness in the air. Brownell, a head coach known for developing veteran players, was forced to add much of that experience and leadership from the transfer portal.

And he did.

Nick Davidson, Jake Wahlin, and Carter Welling transferred in from the West Coast. Jestin Porter and Butta Johnson came from mid-major programs. RJ Godfrey returned as the “boomerang” transfer and fit in immediately as the team’s best scorer.

After a season together, it’s abundantly clear that despite record lows in retention from a historic 2024-25 campaign, the togetherness of the roster is among its biggest strengths. When Welling suffered a gruesome knee injury (later confirmed as a torn ACL) against Wake Forest, the rest of the group felt a certain connection with the senior.

“It just filled us with passion,” redshirt freshman guard Ace Buckner told the ACC Network after defeating North Carolina. “We felt like we really had to do it for Carter. We’re a really tight-knit group, a family team. We went out there and showed that we’re a good team even if we’re down a man.”

That togetherness and belief showed in the final minutes of the team’s 80-79 upset over No. 4 seed North Carolina. The Tar Heels suddenly began connecting on three after three, rapidly shrinking the Tigers’ lead. But Clemson refused to fall victim to the comeback, staying calm as UNC crept closer and closer.

“We’ve seemed to be in this position a couple [of] times this year. One time it went bad, the other time it was a close call. Honestly, last night [against Wake Forest] it got a little bit closer than we would have liked. I'm just glad we had the resolve to figure it out at the end. With our experience in those situations, I think we were able to come out with the win.”

That’s why this run has been the perfect encapsulation of the 2025-26 Clemson men’s basketball team.

It’s been a group that never says die, despite a four-game losing streak down the stretch. Despite falling just short of an opponent in the last matchup. Despite being composed of many new faces.

The Tigers will look for a third straight revenge win when they take on No. 1 Duke in the tournament’s semifinals. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. on Friday night at Spectrum Center.