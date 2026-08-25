Clemson Basketball Offers Fast-Rising Stretch Big Following Visit

While Clemson was busy hosting top 50 prospect Payton Jones for an official visit this past weekend, head coach Brad Brownell also found time to fit in an additional prospect for an unofficial visit.

On Monday night, 2028 center Hudson Hatch announced that he had received an offer from the Tigers following a successful visit to Littlejohn this past weekend.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 108 overall player, the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 6 recruit in the state of Kansas, according to the Rivals Industry.

After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!! pic.twitter.com/MuhnyaCXq6 — Hudson Hatch (@HatchHudson1) August 24, 2026

The Daniel Island, South Carolina, native originally was more of a golfer than a hooper, but two years ago, he decided to take the game much more seriously.

To begin his high school career, he got his first varsity reps at Phillip Simmons, where he averaged 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and one block per game as a sophomore during the 2024-25 season.

Following that standout campaign, Hatch reclassified from the 2027 class to 2028 and transferred to Christ School in Arden, North Carolina, which finished the 2024-25 season as the No. 19 team in the country and No. 2 in the state.

Heading into this past season, Hatch and the Greenies carried high expectations, but both fell well short of them. The big man averaged just 4.9 points and 4.1 rebounds across 23 games, while the team finished 21-13 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Still, he managed to land his first Division I offer from Campbell back in February.

Since the end of his junior campaign, he’s bounced back throughout the summer while competing for Team Loaded of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. In fact, he’s been one of the highest risers over the last few months, earning ranked status and landing five (now six) offers since mid-June.

During Session I, Hatch helped his squad go 4-0 while putting up 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, with his best game coming against Austin Rivers SE Elite (10 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks).

While playing in Indiana during Session II, the stretch five started to feel more comfortable and it showed. Across four contests, Hatch averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game on 61/57/75 shooting splits. He was named Second Team All-Session for his performance, ranking fifth in three-point percentage across the two sessions after hitting them at a 54.5% clip (12-for-22).

He continued to excel throughout Session III before truly putting his name on the national scene at the Palmetto Road Championships.

Across the five-game event, he averaged 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists against some of the best competition on the circuit — highlighted by an 18-point, 13-rebound outing in the 16U 3SSB Championship, which was capped off by Hatch hitting the game-winning three for Team Loaded.

HUDSON HATCH CALLS GAME.



He buries the go-ahead 3 to win it for Team Loaded in the @3SSBCircuit 16U Championship 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xBa0MHtDOB — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) July 19, 2026

As he enters his junior year, he’ll be making another transfer to Monarch Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, which is a brand new high school basketball prep program competing on the Nike EYBL Scholastic circuit.

Over his breakout summer, he earned offers from Richmond, Charleston — both of which he visited — Oklahoma State, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Other schools that have expressed interest include Iowa, Nebraska, NC State, Stanford, Utah and BYU.

With his recruitment only just beginning, he’s still taking the time to get to know schools and their staff; however, he has plans to visit the Hoosiers, Cornhuskers, Hawkeyes and Cowboys once he gets out to Monarch Academy, according to his interview with Phenom Hoops.

As of now, Clemson has only sent out three other offers in the 2028 class: Top 30 prospect Braxton Bogard, Top 35 prospect Trey Edwards and three-star guard/forward Brelyn Moses.