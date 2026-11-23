Clemson basketball helps kick off Feast Week on Monday, traveling to Maui, Hawaii, to take part in the Maui Invitational for the second time in program history.

Head coach Brad Brownell will lead his group to look to pick up some important wins that could help the program boost its resume for the NCAA Tournament down the stretch of this season. There will be plenty of opponents that the Tigers would like to have as wins in this tournament to help over the course of the 2026-27 season.

For Brownell, it’s about seeing a full defensive effort, which was on display in Clemson’s last win over The Citadel last Monday.

“We’ve been working hard the last two days on a lot of habits, and some gameplan stuff, and our guys need to understand, and we hope that we’re understanding that’s where we have to get better,” he said last week, “and I thought we did tonight, which is a step in the right direction.”

Clemson’s loss to Georgetown two weekends ago was daunting, trailing by as much as 19 before coming back and retaking the lead, then losing it again. The Tigers are going to need to defend the perimeter at a premium, allowing a 38% clip from beyond the arc so far this season. Some of the team’s potential opponents in the islands could end up costing it more losses if that isn’t fixed.

That will start with an undefeated Ole Miss team that has dominated every opponent.

The Rebels have scored 90 points in all but one game this season, moving the ball at an elite rate to hit open players. Clemson’s going to have to play tight defense against an Ole Miss team that’s looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after a losing record a year ago.

The other matchup that awaits the winner and loser of Monday’s contest is BYU and Washington. Of course, Clemson played the Cougars a year ago in New York City, blowing a second-half lead to drop a potential Quad 1 opportunity. Some of those players return to Kevin Young’s roster, although it could be Washington that ends up playing the Tigers.

On the other side, tournament teams in VCU and Arizona, which made the Final Four a season ago, await. Colorado State and Providence are the other two schools that could be Clemson’s final matchup, which would take place on Wednesday.

Brownell will look to have a more put-together squad that he’s seen in the first five games of the season, especially with games against Auburn, Cincinnati and TCU on the horizon.

Southwest Maui Invitational Tournament Schedule

Day 1: Nov. 23

Game 1: Clemson vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: Washington vs. BYU, 5 p.m.

Game 3: VCU vs. Providence, 9 p.m.

Game 4: Colorado State vs. Arizona, 11:30 p.m.

Day 2: Nov. 24

Game 5 (Winner’s Bracket): Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6 (Winner’s Bracket): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 7 (Consolation Bracket): Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.

Game 8 (Consolation Bracket): Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10:30 p.m.

Day 3: Nov. 25

Championship: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third Place Game: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser: 5:30 p.m.

Fifth Place Game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 10 p.m.

Seventh Place Game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser

All games are in Eastern Standard Time, and games can be watched on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App. All games will take place at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Prediction: Clemson loses to Ole Miss, defeats Washington and VCU to finish fifth-place in the tournament.