Clemson’s Brad Brownell Has Found His Best Lineup

After 19 games, the No. 22 Clemson Tigers (16-3, 6-0 ACC) have found a starting lineup that should be here to stay.

After a comfortable 69-59 victory over previously unbeaten ACC foe Miami (15-3, 4-1 ACC) at a packed Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, Clemson earned a ninth straight win. In the final seven games of that streak, head coach Brad Brownell has deployed the same starting group. It hasn’t been a coincidence. It’s been the right puzzle pieces fitting together.

Jestin Porter and Dillon Hunter have paired nicely in the backcourt. Porter has outperformed many preseason expectations, becoming one of Clemson’s best two-way players. Early in the season, some pundits saw the Middle Tennessee transfer’s lack of size as a major impediment to his starting for the Tigers. Fast-forward to the middle of January, and it would be simply wrong to not start Porter at point guard moving forward.

Hunter hasn’t always filled up the stat sheet, but his leadership has been evident for a team that turned over almost its entire roster this past offseason. When Miami cut Clemson’s sizable lead down to single digits on Saturday, it was the senior from Atlanta who went on a personal 5-0 run. Miami was forced to call a timeout and never threatened the Tigers’ lead again.

Jake Wahlin has started all but one game at small forward and has fit in by doing the dirty work. When Clemson needs an extra pass, a loose ball recovery, or a second-effort, the Utah transfer has been right there. For the season, he’s now a plus-160 during his time on the floor, meaning that Clemson has outscored opponents by 160 more points when he’s in the game. That impact is undeniable.

Down low, RJ Godfrey and Carter Welling continue to prove their worth as a strong post duo. Against the Hurricanes, Godfrey took a backseat to Welling in the scoring department (18 points to 10), but both big men have contributed all season long. Against all six ACC opponents so far, both veterans have finished with a positive plus/minus. Brownell deserves a great deal of credit for adding both players in the transfer portal this past offseason and allowing them to gel together nicely.

There will be tougher tests ahead for the Tigers. Tuesday night’s battle with NC State (12-6, 3-2 ACC) is a perfect example. How Clemson handles those moments will largely depend on the successes and struggles of this lineup.

