Clemson Showing Heavy Interest in All-Conference Forward

A few days back, the Clemson Tigers and head coach Brad Brownell landed their first transfer in Notre Dame’s Cole Certa. Since then, they’ve been in heavy contact with a few others as they still have four roster spots open for the 2026-27 season.

Most recently, the program has shown “significant interest” in San Francisco big man transfer David Fuchs, according to a Tuesday morning report by Paul Strelow of Tiger Illustrated.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound power forward is rated a three-star transfer prospect and ranks as the No. 379 overall player and the No. 86 player at his position, according to On3 rankings.

This past season, Fuchs had the best season of his collegiate career as he averaged 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds — third-most in the conference — and 1.4 assists while playing just 24 minutes per game across 19 starts. He also boasted eight double-doubles, including a 23-point and 16-rebound performance in the West Coast Conference tournament, leading the Dons to an 82-65 win over Portland.

His junior campaign saw him earn an All-WCC Second Team selection and the West Coast Newcomer of the Year award, as he originally began his career with the Rhode Island Rams.

In his first two seasons with the Rams, he showed flashes of what he’s become. During his true freshman year, Fuchs started in 25 of 27 games while averaging 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. However, he didn’t start a single game as a sophomore. Still, he put up 7.4 points and 7.5 rebounds (fourth-most in the A-10) per game.

But before Fuchs ever suited up for the Rams, the Austrian's basketball journey began overseas, playing for Ratiopharm Ulm and Orange Academy in Germany. He began his career with Orange Academy — the development affiliate of Ratiopharm Ulm — averaging 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds in his second season, essentially doubling his stats from the previous year.

Ratiopharm Ulm then called him up for the 2022–23 season, competing in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) — Germany’s top-tier professional basketball league. Across 24 games with the team, Fuchs put up three points and two rebounds per game while playing against grown men.

Interestingly enough, Fuchs’ path fits perfectly into the profile of a player that newly hired assistant coach Chris Harriman has long prioritized.

Harriman, an Australian native, has built a reputation for mining international talent throughout his coaching career, and wasted no time doing so at his previous stop in Charleston. Last season alone, he recruited four international players to the Cougars, including CAA Defensive Player of the Year Chol Machot.

The program has also shown interest in Loyola Maryland transfer Emmett Adair, another Australian native, signaling that Harriman’s international pipeline could become a staple of Brad Brownell and his staff’s recruiting strategy moving forward.