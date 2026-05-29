Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 29
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If the Detroit Tigers want to get back in the mix in the AL Central, they have to string together some wins in a hurry. They can start moving in the right direction if they can win their weekend series against their divisional opponent, the Chicago White Sox.
At 29-27, the White Sox are three games back from the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the division. They'll look to extend their win streak to three at home tonight.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+143)
- White Sox +1.5 (-174)
Moneyline
- Tigers -115
- White Sox -105
Total
- OVER 8.5 (-120)
- UNDER 8.5 (+100)
Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Troy Melton, RHP (1-0, 1.59 ERA)
- Chicago: Erick Fedde, RHP (0-5, 5.47 ERA)
Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 29
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): Chicago Sports Network, Detroit SportsNet
- Tigers record: 22-35
- White Sox record: 29-27
Tigers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Troy Melton 5+ Strikeouts (+132)
The White Sox offense has scored runs at a high rate lately, but they have struggled when it comes to striking out. Their lineup seems to be using a "boom or bust" approach when it comes to swinging the bat. They have a 24.4% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers this season, the second-highest rate in the Majors. That's enough for me to bet on Tigers' pitcher Troy Melton to record 5+ strikeouts at plus-money tonight.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I made the case for betting on the White Sox as slight home underdogs:
We have a very similar situation to Padres-Nationals in today's Tigers vs. White Sox game. The White Sox are fourth in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Tigers are 8th in that metric. Just like the game above, Troy Melton (1.59) gives the Tigers the advantage in starting pitching over Erick Fedde (5.47 ERA) of the White Sox, but the offensive numbers are too hard to ignore, especially with Chicago at home.
Pick: White Sox -105 via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets