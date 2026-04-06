Clemson Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

On Tuesday, April 7, the transfer portal will open, and college basketball will be changing.

Every team will make necessary movements to prepare itself for a strong 2026-27 campaign next season. That includes the Clemson Tigers, who are looking to make their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Brad Brownell, which would extend his longest consecutive streak of making it.

But first, roster building. Brownell lost five seniors due to eligibility, and while he welcomes in three freshmen from recruiting, there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done if Clemson wants to get back to the top of the ACC.

Unless the Tigers get more pieces for their freshmen class, they will have five roster spots to fill going into the portal opening. That allows for plenty of different positions to be filled as Brownell deems necessary. He will look back on the issues of last season to mend the roster, where he looks to contend for a regular-season ACC title as he has over the last four years.

The Elite Eight run from three seasons ago is proof that Brownell can win at an elite level. However, he will need some serious pieces if the Tigers are looking to play into the second weekend once again. However, he’s a strong portal class away from potentially having the team to do it.

Below are all of the updated arrivals and exits from the Clemson men’s basketball team through this portal window. Clemson Tigers on SI will update the tracker as we hear confirmed news of the given move.

Follow along with the tracker for everything you need to know regarding Clemson men’s basketball next season:

Incoming Transfers [1]

4/12: Notre Dame guard Cole Certa has committed to Clemson, as announced by On3's Pete Nakos. Certa averaged 12.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 31 games for the Fighting Irish last season. Shooting the three at a 36.7% clip, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

4/19: Sanford forward Dylan Faulkner officially transferred to Clemson on Friday, as confirmed by On3. Faulkner averaged 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest with the Bulldogs and is expected to have one year of eligiblity remaining for the Tigers.

Outgoing Transfers [2]

3/27: Forward Jake Wahlin has entered the transfer portal, announcing on his Instagram on Friday morning. The junior was a consistent start in his time with the Tigers, finishing his one year with 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while starting in Clemson’s 29 of 35 total games in 2025-26. Before Clemson, he spent two seasons at Utah, being a native of that state, before coming to the Southeast. Wahlin will have one year of eligibility remaining whenever he ends up next.

4/8: Guard Butta Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Johnson will have to file for an eligibility waiver to get the extra year, simply doing a precautionary move, just in case the NCAA decides to change the ruling. He finished with 6.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. He will have one year of eligibility remaining if he is cleared to play next season.

Roster Outlook:

Guards

Zac Foster, sophomore

Ace Buckner, redshirt sophomore

Cole Certa, junior

Harris Reynolds, freshman

Amare James, freshman

Forwards

Chase Thompson, sophomore

Dallas Thomas, redshirt sophomore

Blake Davidson, redshirt freshman

Trent Steinour, sophomore

Centers

Carter Welling, senior

Will Stevens, freshman