Clemson Tigers Named in Final Five for Four-Star Linebacker

It's officially that time of year when recruits start narrowing down their college choices and locking in official visits to the programs they can truly see themselves calling home a year from now.

On Thursday afternoon, two months after including the Tigers in his top 10, linebacker Roman Igwebuike cut his list in half, with his final five including Clemson, Indiana, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Missouri. He has official visits scheduled with all five programs and is set to make his commitment decision on July 11.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound backer is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 149 player nationally, the No. 13 player at his position and the No. 8 player in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports Composite.

Following the Tigers' missing on all four of their top linebacker targets, the program quickly made Igwebuike a priority heading into the spring period. While he initially didn't have an offer, after his first trip to Clemson for the program's annual Elite Retreat, defensive coordinator Tom Allen finally got the chance to extend him one.

We've previously mentioned that Allen, alongside linebackers coach Ben Boulware, has been involved in the recruiting of Igwebuike, given his ties to the Midwest as the former head coach of Indiana and the school's status as one of his alma maters.

Since receiving his offer, the Tigers have stayed in constant contact with the elite linebacker, but there's still no clear front-runner in the race for Igwebuike.

Currently, Notre Dame has a slight edge, as he recently visited South Bend for an unofficial visit. But Tennessee — one of his first FBS offers — has also made an effort to stand out, as the Volunteers hosted Igwebuike for his second unofficial visit in Knoxville a week prior to him visiting the Fighting Irish. Most recently, though, Missouri — which offered the linebacker in January 2025 — gave Igwebuike an in-home visit from its coaches on Wednesday.

While all of his finalists fight to become the clear front-runner, a look at his play on the field makes it easy to see what all the fuss is about.

Igwebuike attends Illinois powerhouse Chicago Mt. Carmel High School and has been on the varsity team since he was a freshman. While we don't have access to his full stats from his sophomore or freshman year, his numbers from his junior campaign say enough about his talent.

This past season with the Caravan, the 220-pound backer showed off his versatility, racking up a team-high 115 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 7 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions across 14 games.

He earned First-team All-CCL Blue honors while leading his team to an undefeated season that finished with Mt. Carmel winning the Illinois 8A state championship. The Caravan also ended the year as the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 54 team in the nation.

JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS!!

-8A State Champs

-14-0

-CCL Blue All Conference(1st team)

-Led team in tackles



-115 tackles

-13.5 Tfl

-7 sacks

-2 INT

-3 FF

-1 FR

-3 PBU

-17 QB pressures https://t.co/kFVTi4aOpZ pic.twitter.com/bUA0rtjST7 — Roman igwebuike🇳🇬 (@roman_igwebuike) December 8, 2025

Igwebuike has official visits scheduled with all five finalists, beginning with Indiana on May 16, followed by Clemson on May 29, Missouri on June 5, Notre Dame on June 12 and Tennessee on June 19.

If he is to commit to Swinney and the Tigers ultimately, Igwebuike would be the eighth player to join an already top 25 recruiting class, and the third linebacker alongside top-rated commit Bryce Kish and three-star Max Brown.