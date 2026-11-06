Everything to Know for Clemson Basketball's Matchup With American

The Clemson Tigers earned their first win of the young season on Tuesday night, defeating Stetson 85-72 behind Dylan Faulkner and Ace Buckner’s standout performances.

Just three days later, the team is back at Littlejohn Coliseum to do battle with the American Eagles (0-1). Clemson is seeking its fourth straight 2-0 start to the season, while the Eagles are looking for their first Power Four win under fourth-year head coach Duane Simpkins.

Here’s everything you need to know on the matchup, including a scouting report on the Eagles.

Clemson Tigers (1-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. American Eagles (0-1, 0-0 Patriot): What You Need to Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Play-by-Play: Daniel Gillman

Analyst: JD Powell

Listen: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Clemson is a 15.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 141.5 points. ESPN’s FPI gives Clemson a 94.6% chance to win.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

American Scouting Report

Overall

American entered 2026-27 as the unanimous favorite to win the Patriot League, something the program did as recently as the 2024-25 season. Duane Simpkins has made a smooth transition from a longtime high school coach in the DMV area to an assistant at UNC Greensboro and George Mason, and now as head coach in the nation’s capital.

The program did not add any players through the transfer portal, but instead retained 86% of the team’s minutes from last season. That’s a major advantage for a team that went 9-9 in conference play last season, but just 1-5 in games decided by 5 points or less.

Offense

The main offensive threat that Clemson fans should know is sophomore guard Madden Collins. He’s a score-first guard (a 20-point outing on Monday backs that up) who can score downhill on drives effectively.

Alongside Collins, American has plenty of shooters, each of which do a good job of relocating along the three-point line and spacing the floor. Against Cincinnati in their season opener, the Eagles trailed by just 2 at the half against a well-coached Bearcat team. That came in large part due to the offense, which scored 21 of its 33 points from three-point range.

Stopping Collins in the pick-and-roll game has to be the focus for Brad Brownell’s defense. Wing piece Julen Iturbe is another option to watch. The Greenville native notched 10 points and 7 rebounds in the Cincinnati game and is a candidate for a breakout back in his home state.

Defense

On the other side of the ball, American relies on drop coverage in the pick-and-roll game. Though Collins is the team’s best offensive option, he’s been a weaker defender so far in college.

“[Madden has] really bought in on the defensive end,” Simpkins told the Field of 68 in the preseason. “That's the thing that kept him off the court last year. I was not going to sabotage our culture and the things that I say we’re about on the defensive end. I don’t care how good you are on the offensive end. If you can’t do what you need to do on every single possession – or at least have the intentionality to do it – then there’s no way that you’re going to start. But he’s so much better now.”

The main defender to watch is junior forward Eric Michaels. Though he’s listed at 6-foot-9, his length and shot-blocking ability show up on tape. Clemson big men Dylan Faulkner, David Fuchs, and Trent Steinour could use shot fakes in this matchup to create easier chances inside.

Final Thoughts

Friday night’s game should be a good test for Clemson against the strongest opponent they’ve faced so far. American profiles as a likely Quad 4 opponent, but could reach as high as Quad 3 if they deliver on preseason expectations.

Look for Clemson to play through Faulkner and Fuchs, similar to the Stetson game. This could be a better matchup for the Tigers’ wings to make their mark, against an American team that has a weakness in that area.

Prediction: Clemson 74, American 60